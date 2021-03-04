EPFO extends schemes in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

NEW DELHI: The EPFO has extended its provident fund, pension, and insurance benefits in UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh to all employees of existing establishments covered under the erstwhile JK PF Act.

Also, it will cover the employees of newly created establishments.

The extension of the social welfare schemes got the formal approval at a meeting of Central Board of Trustees, EFP, in Srinagar on Thursday, which was presided over by Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

These schemes have been extended consequent upon implementation of EPF Act in J&K and Ladakh from October 31, 2019.

Also, EPFO has set up Regional Offices in Srinagar, Jammu and a facilitation centre in Leh.

The Labour Ministry informed that the social security coverage of establishments under EPFO in J&K and Ladakh has increased by 38 percent,from 3458 on October 31, 2019 to 4754 on January 31, 2021.

The benefits of social security schemes of EPFO in these UTs have been extended to 2.11 lakh subscribers by January, 2021 as compared to 1.29 lakh in October, 2019, registering a growth of 63 percent.

Under EPFO, the EDLI benefit has been enhanced up to Rs 6 lakh for family members of the deceased employees, which was earlier restricted to Rs. 70,000.

Further, the subscribers of these UTs will also get the additional social security cover in the form of pension by EPFO.

The transfer of accounts of the members covered under the erstwhile JK PF Act to EPFO has been 100 per cent completed for 12 out of 22 districts of J&K and Ladakh.

They are Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, Ganderbal, Bandipore, Kulgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Leh, and Ladakh. This includes the transfer of 2,338 establishments involving Rs 1,660 crore.

Meanwhile, CBT approved the creation of 98 posts in different cadres required for seamless functioning of Regional offices of J&K and paving the way for smooth absorption of all staff & officers of J&K EPFO into CBT, EPF. (AGENCY)