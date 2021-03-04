Principal Secretary to LG reviews preparation for Tulip Festival

JAMMU: Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar today held a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming Tulip Festival to be held at Srinagar’s Tulip Garden.

The Principal Secretary said that the festival would mark as formal opening of Tulip Garden for tourists from all over the world, and called for its large scale promotion using various online and offline means of publicity. He said that the festival would present a unique opportunity to display the diverse culture of Jammu & Kashmir.

He directed Director Information, Rahul Pandey to promote the festival on day-to-day basis and stream all the proceedings of the mega festival on the department’s social media platforms.

On the occasion, he was informed that popular local artists as well as those from Bollywood including leading music maestros are expected to perform at the festival.

Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez was asked to make a calendar of events and design promotional campaign accordingly.

It was also decided that large displays would be installed in Srinagar city for public viewing.

The Principal Secretary asked Secretary Tourism to identify the most suitable agencies for successful conduct of the festival. The festival would showcase the rich cultural heritage and traditions of J&K so that people all over the world are attracted and can enjoy the mesmerizing beauty of J&K, he maintained.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary Floriculture; Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad; Secretary J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Krittika Jyotsna and Director Tourism Jammu, Naseem Javid Chowdhary, besides other senior officers.

While Director Floriculture Kashmir and other senior officers from Kashmir participated in the meeting via video conferencing.