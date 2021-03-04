India-Pak ceasefire is positive step; we want this truce to work: Lt Gen Raju

SRINAGAR: Terming cessation of ceasefire violations between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border in J&K as a positive step, General Officer Commanding of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lt Gen B S Raju said ‘it will allow us to address challenges of militancy in a focused manner’.

“We see it as a positive step both for us and the other side. We want to make success out of it there are challenges, but we will counter those challenges in the most positive manner and we want this particular truce to work,” Lt Gen Raju told reporters on the sidelines of a function held to inaugurate a Community Radio Station by the Army in the apple township of Sopore in north Kashmir district of Baramulla on Thursday.

The Army commander said Pakistan often says that it is aligned with the interests of the people of Kashmir. “Now is the time for them to demonstrate it,” he added.

Answering a question about the situation in Kashmir, he said, “We are seeing a very stable environment. All parameters of violence have come down whether it is stone pelting, agitation, or strikes. I think the people in the valley are looking for more peace. They want to get the dividend of the change in the environment.”

Taking about the situation in Sopore, once considered a hotbed of militancy, Lt Gen Raju said thing have improvement significantly on this apple township. “I’m happy that today we are able to interact with the people of Sopore normally. Yes, there were hard times, but things have started to change? locals of Sopore are coming forward and supporting and working with us. We both have moved in the direction of peace,” he added.

“By launching this community Radio Station, we have provided a means of entertainment to the people in north Kashmir. Besides that, it will also act as an important tool for the local administration to communicate with the people,” Lt Gen Raju said.

He said the community Radio Station will also proved a platform for the local youths to showcase their talent. “One Community Radio Station has already been launched in Anantnag and two more are coming up in the valley,” he added. (AGENCIES)