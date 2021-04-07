Ensure timely execution of works, arrangements for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra: Fin deptt to Line deptts

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday asked the functionaries and departments associated with Amarnath Yatra to ensure timely execution of works and related arrangements for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra.

Financial Commissioner, Finance department Arun Kumar Mehta said that the Yatra is conducted every year and necessary budgetary provision are also made every year for the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

“It is enjoined upon all the functionaries and Departments associated with Shri Amarnathji Yatra to ensure timely execution of works and related arrangement for smooth conduct of the Yatra. The incurring of expenditure shall be in accordance with the budgetary provisions made under Revenue and Capital components for the year 2021-22,” reads the circular.

It reads that the funds under Revenue Budget out of BE 2021-22 amounting to Rs 11.00 crore stand already authorized through BEAMS on 01-04-2021.

“The Tourism Department being the nodal department shall obtain necessary action plan from the line Departments in respect of funds provisioned under Capex Budget 2021-22 and furnish the same to the Finance Department for activity-wise authorization of funds. The funds shall be utilized as per norms and after following the procedure laid down in GFR 2017. Due prudence shall be observed by all concerned in incurring expenditure,” the circular reads.

It further reads that no liability shall be created and any expenditure beyond budgetary provision shall not be incurred without due approval of Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and Finance Department.

“Finance Department has already conveyed its concurrence to the floating of tenders with regard to execution of works during 2021-22 for smooth conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2021 vide letter No FD-VII- 20(8)3452/98-99-V dated 24-02-2021,” it reads. (KNO)