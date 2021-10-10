Ensure security of minorities in J&K, book culprits soon: Sham Sharma

Development BJP’s top priority: Abhinav

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: State vice president BJP and former Minister, Sham Lal Sharma today said that the security forces should fix the responsibility for the terror acts in the Valley, especially the ones who are responsible for security lapses. He said that the Government should ensure safety and security of minorities in Kashmir and elsewhere because the lawlessness has taken its toll of many due to absence of adequate security measures.

The former Minister was addressing a public meeting as chief guest, organized by BJP leader Abhinav Sharma at Kanachak village. The DDC Chairman Jammu, Bharat Bhushan and district president, Jammu Rural, Rajinder Singh Chib were the special guests.

Sham Lal condemned the selective killings by the terrorists belonging to TRF organization which has taken the responsibility of the targeted killings in the trouble-torn Valley.

He said that the Government should ensure that the LG’s strict instructions with regard to security of KPs and other minorities should be implemented in letter and spirit in the UT.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, DDC Chairman, Bharat Bhushan said that the Government has taken many innovative steps to ensure development, bunkers and link roads. He assured that the issues confronting the local people would be addressed shortly by taking up with the authorities concerned.

Abhinav Sharma said that all round and unhindered development of Jammu and Kashmir is BJP Government’s top priority and to accomplish this goal PM Narendra Modi has opened all the floodgates of funds so that no sector remains untouched from this initiative. He said that J&K has been witnessing unprecedented development since the PM Modi led Government has come to power and the works which were pending since decades have been accomplished with great ease.

The senior BJP leader mentioned that the students of Marh constituency were deprived of Degree College for the last 15 years in the area. He said that the same Degree College has been functional under the BJP regime. He advised students to get benefit of four per cent reservation which is available under IB Certificate while applying for government jobs.

Abhinav Sharma said that PM has given standing instructions for ensuring all round development of the UT of J&K and that is the reason the areas which were discriminated earlier by the successive governments have now came to limelight through colossal development as roads, lanes, drains and other civic infra has been revamped in a fair manner with not prejudice on rural or urban pockets.