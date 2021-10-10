BJP blames Pak, its stooge for terror attacks on minorities

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: J&K BJP strongly denounced the recent killings of minority community members by Pakistan sponsored and said that targeted killings by terrorists is a sign of frustration because of positive changes being brought after 5th Aug 2019 decision.

This was stated by MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma and BJP chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi at a press conference held at BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

BJP leaders said that peace has largely returned to Valley in the last two years which has unnerved Pakistan and its terror stooges. Now, the targeted selected killings is to stop resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir and also it is meant to target Sikh community to also force Sikh migration from the Valley.

BJP leaders said that terrorists on command of Pakistan are targeting people who are going back to Kashmir under different packages to promote peace and development in Valley. “Terrorists are also targeting migrated skill and unskilled labour to force their nefarious design of ethnic cleaning of minority communities from Kashmir to have only one religious group in Kashmir and radicalize the situation”. Intending target is also to not allow democracy to come to Valley by creating sense of insecurity in public to get election process deferred.

Targeting school teachers who are spreading education to kids is to bring Afghan culture to Kashmir as seen in case of Malala to push society to dark ages. There are serious concerns on situation being deliberately stirred towards violence post Afghan situation.

BJP leaders said that role of Kashmir based political parties and Congress is criminal in the situation as they have no guts or political will power to come openly against the terrorists involved in selective killings. These political parties inspite of understanding the seriousness of situation are still hiding and playing politics of making anti Government statements when they should openly come against terrorists.

They said silence of Kashmir based political parties as also national parties who cry on every issue , on violence against Sikh community, females, Kashmiri Pandits, OBCs, Scheduled Castes in Kashmir is deafening. They should answer their consciousness and explain to nation why they are silent.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah’s statement on talks with Afghan’s Taliban Government was encouraging these type of elements as it tend to legitimize terror network. Government should deal with terrorists with strong hands and none should be spared who is involved, they added.