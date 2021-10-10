ABVP delegation submits memorandum to Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: ABVP Unit of SKUAST-Jammu submitted a memorandum to Union Minister in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh here, today.

The Union Minister was on his visit to the University where Northern India Regional Agriculture Fair 2021 has been organized. ABVP Unit SKUAST-Jammu led by its president, Sourav Manhas, Secretary, Sneha Choudhary met Dr. Jitendra Singh in respect of the long pending demand of upgradation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu to Central Agricultural University.

Dr. Jitendra Singh was apprised of the merits of SKUAST-Jammu that this university caters a diverse range of climatic conditions right from sub-tropical to temperate regions and by and large typically represents the predominant cropping systems and almost all kind of agricultural and allied activities being practiced in North India. Dr. Jitendra listened to the demand and assured that he will also take up this matter with the concerned quarters in order to get this demand materialized in the coming days.

The status of Central Agricultural University will attract more funds to create State of the art research infrastructure which will usher and ensure relevant high end research work and its effective delivery and will help in generation of relevant Agri-technologies for increasing the farmers income.

On the occasion Dr. AP Singh (ABVP State vice president), National Executive Committee Member, Agrivision and SFD State converner, Radheysham Kumavat, State converner, Agrivision, Deepak Pandey and social media incharge, Sourav were also present.