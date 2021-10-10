Homeland only solution to end displacement of Pandits: PK

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: Panun Kashmir (PK) today made it clear that return and rehabilitation of Pandits in Kashmir is not possible without carving out of a separate homeland for over seven lakh displaced Pandits in Valley saying that all half hearted measures for settling the community in Valley will boomerang.

The recent selective killings of members of minority community in Kashmir has been an indication that they (minorities) are not safe if settled in their native places or makeshift camps in Valley, PK convener, Dr Agnishekhar and its chairman, Dr Ajay Chrungoo told reporters here.

“We have been demanding for last three decades that Pandits be settled as per the Marg Darshan resolution of 1991 that can guarantee total safety and security to them”, said Dr Ajay Chrungoo. He said half hearted measures on return and rehabilitation are slated to fail as majority community in Kashmir has rejected the composite culture the day they forced minorities to leave the Valley by supporting terrorists and their hate campaign against Hindus”, he added.

He said the process of genocide of Hindus still continues in Valley and the recent killings have now fully proved it as majority community is not allowing minority Hindus to stay in Valley. He also accused the Government of India of not taking cognizance of Jehadi terrorism and Hindu genocide in Kashmir and questioned that how it can fight terrorism if they will not take its cognizance.

He, while reiterating the demand of reorganization of J&K said it is the strategic as well as political methodology and it is only alternative to the issue of minority Hindus. He said when the Hindu and Sikh employees are not safe in Valley how others can be on their return. He regretted that Government does not hear the PK and its oft repeated demands in this regard are ignored.

Dr Agnishekhar said that the Government should reveal publicly what policy it has on Kashmir and settlement of minority Hindus there. Those who went there to serve the people have returned while some are trying to return as they are terrified, he added.

Dr Agnishekhar reiterated the PK is the only solution not for present generation of Pandits but for the generations to come . He warned that if Government negates PK demand it will be doing a Himalayan blunder again.

The PK leaders Daya Krishan, Bihari Lal Kaul, P N Koul, S L Bakshi and M K Dear were present in the press conference. Earlier they held a meeting with Buta Nagar camp inmates to discuss future course of action. The meeting was also attended by Ashok Dhar.