Ensure constitutional mandate of access to Justice for all: Kiren Rijiju

Srinagar, Oct 30: Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Saturday stressed for making every endeavour and effort to make ‘Justice for all’ become a reality as per the constitution.

The union minister said this after inaugurating a Mega Legal Services camp at Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, an official spokesman said this.

The minister said that the Union Government and J&K UT administration is duty-bound to provide justice to every section of the society and said that the Legal Services Authority is doing a commendable job in this regard.

“Access to justice is important for ensuring the protection of rights of the citizens under various enactments and Social welfare schemes,” the minister said.

He further said that the present dispensation is regularly monitoring the implementation of the social services and welfare schemes being provided to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on ground level. He further said that Jammu and Kashmir is progressing tremendously in every field and the need of the hour is to provide social services besides justice at doorstep to every citizen of the society.

The Mega Legal Awareness and Services Camp was organized by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Baramulla under the aegis of J&K Legal Services Authority with an active collaboration of District Administration.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority and Justice Vinod Chatterjee Koul, Judge of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh were present on the occasion. (Agencies)