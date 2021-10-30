J&K Reports 101 New COVID-19 Cases, No Death In Last 24 Hours

326836 recovered, 14,590,656 Covid doses administered so far

JAMMU, Oct 30: The Government today informed that 101 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 11 from Jammu division and 90 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 332154.

Moreover, 87 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 16 from Jammu Division and 71 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 63,155 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 14,590,656.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 332154 positive cases, 886 are Active Positive (103 in Jammu Division and 783 in Kashmir Division), 326836 have recovered and 4432 have died; 2176 in Jammu division and 2256 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 16163431 test results available, 332154 samples have tested positive and 15831277 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 39,002 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 3825024 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 6267 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 886 in isolation and 448797 in home surveillance. Besides, 3364642 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 42 cases, Baramulla reported 25 cases, Budgam reported 08 cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Kupwara reported 06cases, Anantnag reported 01case,Bandipora reported 02 cases, Ganderbal reported 06 cases while Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 04 cases, Udhampur reported 02cases, Doda reported 03 case, Poonch reported 01 case, Ramban reported 01 case while, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar and Reasi reported no fresh cases.

