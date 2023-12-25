Enforcement Central Jammu Recovers Rs 2.01 Crore Penalty From GST Defaulters Till Dec 23

JAMMU, Dec 25: During a special enforcement drive carried out by the State Taxes Department, Additional Commissioner State Taxes Adm. & Enforcement Jammu, Namrita Dogra conducted a surprise inspection of the Nakas laid by the teams of DC Enforcement Central, Jammu.

During her visit, Namrita Dogra appreciated the efforts of the team led by STO, Dr Sonika Sudan working under the close supervision and guidance of DC Enforcement Central, Ritu Mahajan.

Enforcement central Jammu has recovered a penalty of Rs 2.01 crore from April 2023 to Dec. 2023 on GST defaulters for not carrying proper documents like GST invoices and E -way Bills.

During the Enforcement drives by the Enforcement (Central), Jammu apart from the penalty of Rs 2.01crores which is 53% increase as compared to last fiscal year, a total of 368 vehicles were detained and around 103108 E –Way bills were verified.

The major commodities on which penalties were imposed during this period includes Marble/Granite, Metal Scrap, TMT bars & Electronic goods etc.

Deputy Commissioner Enforcement (Central) Jammu under the instructions of Commissioner State Taxes Rashmi Singh constituted different teams headed by State Tax Officers namely Sonika Sudan, Chander Mohini, Romi Jamwal, Naresh Koul, Surinder Gupta & Sunil Gupta.