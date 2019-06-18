Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag

A soldier was injured when an encounter broke out early on Tuesday morning between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district . For the second consecutive day exchange of fire took place at Marhama Sangam village near Bijbihara town of the district.
