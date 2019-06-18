Soldier martyred, another injured in encounter between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag

A soldier was martyred and another injured when an encounter broke out early on Tuesday morning between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, for the second consecutive day. The exchange of fire took place at Marhama Sangam village near Bijbihara town of the district.

As per sources, 2-3 terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area. The 33 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have launched a joint operation. A search was launched before dawn in the area. The terrorists fired an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) upon searching. The operation is underway. (Agencies)