Encounter ensues between militants, security forces in Shopian

SRINAGAR: An encounter ensued between militants and security forces after a Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) was launched by forces in south Kashmir district of Shopian.

Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants, a joint CASO was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police, Army and CRPF at Kanigam in Shopian on Friday.

However, they said when security forces were cordoning a particular area, militants hiding there, fire at them with automatic weapons. “The security forces retaliated, ensuing in an encounter,” they said, adding two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

They said additional security forces have been rushed to further cordon off the area to foil any attempts by militants to escape. “The exchange of fire was going on when the reports last came in,” they added. (AGENCIES)