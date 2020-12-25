No infiltration happening from Bangladesh: DG-BGB

GUWAHATI: Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Md Shafeenul Islam on Friday maintained that there is no infiltration happening into India from his country as people of Bangladesh ‘really have no reason to cross for jobs or other reasons’.

Addressing a joint press conference with the DG, BSF, here today after signing of a joint record of discussions during the five-day DG-level border coordination conference, which will end tomorrow, Islam said people from Bangladesh visit India to meet their families or for treatment or tourism purpose, but not in search of livelihood.

He said, “There is a need to revisit the perception that Bangladeshis are entering India illegally. Our GDP is steadily rising. There is no reason really for Bangladeshis to cross into India for jobs or other reasons. Of course, people come here for treatment or tourism purposes.”

Hinting that people trying to re-enter Bangladesh even after visiting India with valid documents face harassment, Islam mentioned that 25 fishermen of Bangladesh who were brought to India as skilled labour and with valid documents were apprehended at the Indian border while returning home.

“People visit their families across the border. But while returning, they are apprehended,” he said.

On recent instances of Rohingyas illegally entering India from Bangladesh, Islam said the BGB has been vigilant in this regard and in several instances, such people have been apprehended and sent back to their camps in Bangladesh.