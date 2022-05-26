Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar, May 26: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Awantipora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

“#Encounter has started at Aganhanzipora area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir zone police tweeted.

There were no reports of any casualties in the encounter. (AGENCIES)