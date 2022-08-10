Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Budgam; 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists trapped

SRINAGAR, Aug 10: The security forces on Wednesday trapped terrorists of banned terror outfit “The Resistance Front” (TRF)/Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir`s Budgam. The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that terrorist Lateef Rather, who was involved in several civilian killings including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat, is also trapped.

“03 terrorists of terror outfit LeT(TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in the ongoing encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several #civilian #killings including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet quoting Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir. (Agencies)