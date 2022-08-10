25-30 Kg of IED found in Pulwama, BDS called in: ADGP Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Aug 10: A major tragedy has been avoided after security forces found an Improvised explosive device weighing 25-30 Kg at Tahab crossing on Circular road area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that IED weighing around 30 kg has been detected by joint team of Police and security forces on inputs of Pulwama police.

Following which a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the area, in a moment it will be defused, the top cop said.