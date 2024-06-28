Empowerment Of Disadvantaged Sections Of Society Is Our Prime Objective: LG Sinha

Lt Governor addresses Public Grievances at LG’s Mulaqaat

LG directs the officials to resolve the public issues on priority and ensure that the benefits of social welfare schemes reach all the needy people

All the districts have a robust monitoring and evaluation mechanism for ongoing schemes and they also look into needs and concerns of the citizens: LG

We are consistently working on capacity building at various levels to strengthen the people-centric administration

LG reiterates UT Administration’s resolve to build a caring, sensitive, accountable and effective public service delivery system

SRINAGAR, June 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with applicants of J&K Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JK-IGRAMS) and addressed their grievances, through video conferencing, at the Civil Secretariat.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In today’s “LG’s Mulaqaat”- Live Public Grievance Hearing programme, several grievances of the complainants were redressed on the spot by the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to resolve the public issues on priority and ensure that the benefits of social welfare schemes reach all the needy people.

He reiterated the resolve of the UT Administration to build a caring, sensitive, accountable and effective public service delivery system.

“Empowerment of the disadvantaged sections of society is our prime objective. All the districts have a robust monitoring and evaluation mechanism for ongoing schemes and they also look into needs and concerns of the citizens,” the Lt Governor said

He said the government is consistently working on capacity building at various levels to strengthen the people-centric administration.

Responding to the complaint of Sh Balwant Singh from Jammu pertaining to the issue of illegal mining in Panchayat Atham Mohra Pandoo, the Lt Governor directed the concerned officials to take strict action against the violators.

Ajay Kumar from Danjasdhar Ramkote Kathua drew the attention of the authorities on the issues of construction of boundary wall at Government Middle School Mallar, village Danjasdhar zone Bhaddu. The Lt Governor directed for immediate measures for the construction of the said boundary wall to prevent any hazard.

On the grievances of complainant namely Sh Zubair Sultan, a resident of Seer Hamdan, Anantnag pertaining to construction of Seer to Nambal Bridge on river Lidder, the Lt Governor was apprised that the effective measures are being taken for the completion of the balance work.

Musharaf Naik, resident of Poonch who had registered a grievance regarding delay in issuance of Domicile and ST certificates thanked the Lt Governor for addressing his issue. A complainant from Ganderbal namely, Tanveer Ahmad Mir also expressed his gratitude to the Lt Governor for his intervention in making the defunct filtration plant functional at Buderkund.

The Lt Governor further directed the District Administrations to ensure all facilities to Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims and take necessary measures in advance regarding forthcoming Muharram.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary Forests; Principal Secretaries, Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, HoDs and other senior officers were present during the interaction, in person and through virtual mode.