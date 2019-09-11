Empowering Panchayats

Sir,

The decision of the Central Government to extend 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments to Jammu and Kashmir UT is a step in right direction. The move can be summed up as “Better late, than never’. The devolution of financial powers to Panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir will go a long way in empowering these grass root bodies which otherwise had existed merely as bodies without soul. It is now upto Panchayats and Sarpanches to utilise the money in a judicious way for building requisite infrastructure in villages which do not have so far seen any sort of development. Most of the village lack road connectivity, medical centres and educational institutions.

The previous Governments were reluctant to extend these constitutional provisions due to their political interests. Now when the nature of the administration has changed, things are going to improve in the immediate future.

Veer Singh

Reasi