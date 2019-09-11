Candidates shortlisted for the post of ISM Dawasaz, OT Tech, JSN, FMPHW/MMPHW for written test scheduled to be held……. By Daily Excelsior - 12/09/2019 Candidates shortlisted for the post of ISM Dawasaz, OT Tech, JSN, FMPHW/MMPHW for written test scheduled to be held…….
Editorial
Union Finance Ministry’s “e-procurement” guidelines
Kathua teacher conferred award
Provide jobs to first-rate sportspersons
Stop overcharging at TRC ticket counters
Spirit of fighting back, the ‘ISRO culture’
No Urdu means total disqualification?