Plea to Chairman JKSSRB

Sir,

In reference to the Advertisement Notice No. 09/2019/001 dated 19-07-2019, online applications are invited for the post of Junior Engineer (Electric) in Power Development Department of J&K.

The last date was 20-08-2019 and it was extended upto 11-09-2019 in view of prevailing situation of curbs by the State Govt post revocation of Article 370. But still internet services haven’t been restored fully in many parts of the State. The applicants are facing a number of hardships in filling the online application owing to no internet facilities. So it is requested to kindly extend the date so as to address the genuinue concern of the aggrieved job aspirants.

Aspirants of

Junior Engineer (Electric)