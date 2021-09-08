Employment Sept 8, 2021

Required at Patnitop
Receptionist 01 No’s
House Keeping Supervisor 01 No’s
Steward 02 No’s
Contact: 7006428457
REQUIRED
1. Assistant Editors – 2
2. Newspaper Designer – 2
(Full time / Part time)
3. Anchors (English/Hindi) – 2
4. Office Maid – 1
Interested candidates may
mail their resume at
connectvacancy21@gmail.com
For any query call us at 7006913858
Urgently Required
Female Math & Science Teachers
B.Sc. + B.Ed.
(Medical/Non-Medical)
Submit resume within 5 days at Email ID
Email: drhrsharma009@gmail.com
New Era Mother High School
110/11 Nanak Nagar, Jammu
Mob.: 9419143495 (9 am to 5 pm)
EVERGREEN EDUCATION TRUST
UPPER GADI GARH, NEAR JAGDEV BAKERY, AIRPORT ROAD, JAMMU J&K 181101
JOB OPPORTUNITY
PROFILE: RETAIL TRAINER
NO. OF POSITION: 2
MIN QUALIFICATION: MBA, M.COM
EXPERIENCE : 1-3 YEARS
SALARY :12K TO 16K
JOB LOCATION: JAMMU
SEND YOUR CV’S ON: itoukirul@gmail.com
or call us : 9818923878
Required
” Female required for job in mahajan agriculture store , TALAB TILLO, GOLE PULI ”
” AGE <=30″
” Position – Multitasking manager
(allrounder)”
” Qualifcation – GRADUATE ”
” Salary -10, 000 + incentives.”
” Timings – 9:30 TO 6:30 ”
” CALL @ 9149528840″
Required
Required Following Staff for Devika Automobiles (Authorized Dealer of Hero Moto Corp. Ltd.)
One Service Manager (Mechanical Engineer)
Two Floor Supervisors
One Store Manager
One Store Helper
Billing Executive
One Senior Technician
Candidates should have minimum experience of Two Years in Automobiles Sector
Please Contact Devika Automobiles Deeli Kunjwani Bye Pass Road Greater Kailash Jammu.
9086085859, 9906210651
Mail Your CV on (devikaheroautomobiles@gmail.com
Required experienced staff
a) Male multipurpose Health Workers
b) Helpers/ Runners ( must have two wheelers)
for
Nidaan Diagnostics Laboratory
Gandhinagar, Jammu
Walk in interview at 5:00pm ,
Wednesday on 8th September,2021
WhatsApp resume : 8899301300
Required
Marketing Executive
For FMCG Products
Qualification 10+2
Address:-Lower Roop Nagar Near Vitista Nursing Home.
Con: 9796077733
JOBS
1, Pvt Bank Jobs 50 15+ Salary
2, Industry Jobs 20 20+ Salary
3, IT Jobs 100 25+ Salary
4, Tellecallers & BPO
Jobs 100 10+ Salary
5, Mkt & Sales Jobs 50 10+ Salary
6, Peon, Helper, Exe, Jobs 100 8+ Salary
7, Driver, Maid, Hotel Jobs 50 10+ Salary
8, Recep, Cashier, Accountant 50 10+ Salary
Venue : Seema Job dot Com Regd
H. No. 142/6 Model Town Gangyal Jammu
No. 7006723093
REQUIRE
CONTRACTOR
FOR SOIL FILLING
PURPOSE
AT 4 KANAL INDUSTRIAL LAND, GANGYAL
CONTACT: 9018630009 Mr.Vaishno
REQUIRED
Urgently required a man for small scale Cow Dairy farm for full time job with accomodation for family person. Salary Negotiable come with identification proof.
Contact No: Mr. R. S. Chib
R/o Bantalab Jammu
Mobile No.: 9419177624, 7006347565
Required
For billing/
front desk
(Experience on Busy Must)
Contact : 9018383101/
0191-2451622
Urgent Required
Faculty For
* General Studies
* English
* Science
* Computer
Interview on 10 Sept
Candidate must have Teaching Experience
Salary Best in Industry
Cell No: 9796736420, 9419145317
EVERGREEN EDUCATION TRUST
UPPER GADI GARH, NEAR JAGDEV BAKERY, AIRPORT ROAD, JAMMU J&K 181101
JOB OPPORTUNITY
PROFILE : OFFICE BOY
NO. OF POSITION: 1
MIN QUALIFICATION: MIN 10TH
EXPERIENCE 0-1 YEARS
SALARY : 6K TO 8K
JOB LOCATION: JAMMU
SEND YOUR CV’S ON: itoukirul@gmail.com
or call us : 9818923878
EVERGREEN EDUCATION TRUST
UPPER GADI GARH, NEAR JAGDEV BAKERY, AIRPORT ROAD, JAMMU J&K 181101
JOB OPPORTUNITY
PROFILE :MOBILIZER CUM COUNSELLOR
NO. OF POSITION: 2
MIN QUALIFICATION: MIN GRADUATE
EXPERIENCE 0-1 YEARS
SALARY : 8K TO 10K
JOB LOCATION: JAMMU
SEND YOUR CV’S ON: itoukirul@gmail.com
or call us : 9818923878
