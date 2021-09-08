Employment Sept 8, 2021

Required at Patnitop

Receptionist 01 No’s

House Keeping Supervisor 01 No’s

Steward 02 No’s

Contact: 7006428457

REQUIRED

1. Assistant Editors – 2

2. Newspaper Designer – 2

(Full time / Part time)

3. Anchors (English/Hindi) – 2

4. Office Maid – 1

Interested candidates may

mail their resume at

connectvacancy21@gmail.com

For any query call us at 7006913858

Urgently Required

Female Math & Science Teachers

B.Sc. + B.Ed.

(Medical/Non-Medical)

Submit resume within 5 days at Email ID

Email: drhrsharma009@gmail.com

New Era Mother High School

110/11 Nanak Nagar, Jammu

Mob.: 9419143495 (9 am to 5 pm)

EVERGREEN EDUCATION TRUST

UPPER GADI GARH, NEAR JAGDEV BAKERY, AIRPORT ROAD, JAMMU J&K 181101

JOB OPPORTUNITY

PROFILE: RETAIL TRAINER

NO. OF POSITION: 2

MIN QUALIFICATION: MBA, M.COM

EXPERIENCE : 1-3 YEARS

SALARY :12K TO 16K

JOB LOCATION: JAMMU

SEND YOUR CV’S ON: itoukirul@gmail.com

or call us : 9818923878

Required

” Female required for job in mahajan agriculture store , TALAB TILLO, GOLE PULI ”

” AGE <=30″

” Position – Multitasking manager

(allrounder)”

” Qualifcation – GRADUATE ”

” Salary -10, 000 + incentives.”

” Timings – 9:30 TO 6:30 ”

” CALL @ 9149528840″

Required

Required Following Staff for Devika Automobiles (Authorized Dealer of Hero Moto Corp. Ltd.)

One Service Manager (Mechanical Engineer)

Two Floor Supervisors

One Store Manager

One Store Helper

Billing Executive

One Senior Technician

Candidates should have minimum experience of Two Years in Automobiles Sector

Please Contact Devika Automobiles Deeli Kunjwani Bye Pass Road Greater Kailash Jammu.

9086085859, 9906210651

Mail Your CV on (devikaheroautomobiles@gmail.com

Required experienced staff

a) Male multipurpose Health Workers

b) Helpers/ Runners ( must have two wheelers)

for

Nidaan Diagnostics Laboratory

Gandhinagar, Jammu

Walk in interview at 5:00pm ,

Wednesday on 8th September,2021

WhatsApp resume : 8899301300

Required

Marketing Executive

For FMCG Products

Qualification 10+2

Address:-Lower Roop Nagar Near Vitista Nursing Home.

Con: 9796077733

JOBS

1, Pvt Bank Jobs 50 15+ Salary

2, Industry Jobs 20 20+ Salary

3, IT Jobs 100 25+ Salary

4, Tellecallers & BPO

Jobs 100 10+ Salary

5, Mkt & Sales Jobs 50 10+ Salary

6, Peon, Helper, Exe, Jobs 100 8+ Salary

7, Driver, Maid, Hotel Jobs 50 10+ Salary

8, Recep, Cashier, Accountant 50 10+ Salary

Venue : Seema Job dot Com Regd

H. No. 142/6 Model Town Gangyal Jammu

No. 7006723093

REQUIRE

CONTRACTOR

FOR SOIL FILLING

PURPOSE

AT 4 KANAL INDUSTRIAL LAND, GANGYAL

CONTACT: 9018630009 Mr.Vaishno

REQUIRED

Urgently required a man for small scale Cow Dairy farm for full time job with accomodation for family person. Salary Negotiable come with identification proof.

Contact No: Mr. R. S. Chib

R/o Bantalab Jammu

Mobile No.: 9419177624, 7006347565

Required

For billing/

front desk

(Experience on Busy Must)

Contact : 9018383101/

0191-2451622

Urgent Required

Faculty For

* General Studies

* English

* Science

* Computer

Interview on 10 Sept

Candidate must have Teaching Experience

Salary Best in Industry

Cell No: 9796736420, 9419145317

JOB OPPORTUNITY

PROFILE : OFFICE BOY

NO. OF POSITION: 1

MIN QUALIFICATION: MIN 10TH

EXPERIENCE 0-1 YEARS

SALARY : 6K TO 8K

JOB LOCATION: JAMMU

SEND YOUR CV’S ON: itoukirul@gmail.com

or call us : 9818923878

JOB OPPORTUNITY

PROFILE :MOBILIZER CUM COUNSELLOR

NO. OF POSITION: 2

MIN QUALIFICATION: MIN GRADUATE

EXPERIENCE 0-1 YEARS

SALARY : 8K TO 10K

JOB LOCATION: JAMMU

SEND YOUR CV’S ON: itoukirul@gmail.com

or call us : 9818923878