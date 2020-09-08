Employment Sept 8, 2020

WALK IN INTERVIEW

Site Engineer: IIT or Diploma or Degree in Electrical or Electronics. Fresher. 40 Vacancy

Salary: upto 12 Thousand +TA.

90860-85474 / 8082085474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

URGENT REQUIRED STAFF

Tele Caller – 5 Female

Receptionist – 1 Female

Good Looking & Good Communication skills

(Handsome Salary) & Incentive

Office: Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Jammu

8082-398377, 94692-37550

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. 12th, Graduates Computer knowing (10 no) 8 k to 12 k

2. Computer Operator (5 no) 10 k

3. Civil Engg/Mechanical (5 no) 10 k

4. Receptionist (5 no) 7 k to 8 k

5. Marketing Executive (10 no) 10 k to 15 k.

6. Medical Assistant / GNM (6 no)

Contact. 7051531025