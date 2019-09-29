Employment Sept 29, 2019

Vacancy

1. ODI Centre in Charge: 1 20,000/-

(Post Graduate in Social Work/Sociology)

2. Doctobr: 1 (Part Time) 20,000/-

(MBBS and experience in handling

drug dependent clients)

3. Out Reach Worker: 3 15000/-

(Post Graduate or Graduate in Social Work/Sociology/ Social Sciences)

Project of: Ministry of Social Justice

& Empowerment, Govt. of India

Walk in for Interview with complete

Bio-data on September 30th, 2019

between 10.30 am to 3.30 pm at

JKSPYM Centre

Village: Purkhoo, Post Dumana,

Akhnoor Road, Jammu.

M: 9596750390/ 2604091/ 9622109505

Email: jkspym@gmail.com

For

Medical / Paramedical

Placements

Contact :

8715866444

or visit

Medivista Healthcare

5, Red Cross Bhawan

Kachi Chhawani Jammu

Personal Care Point

urgent required

Office Incharge Female

Tele-caller- Female

Beautician- Female

Call us

9018141444

REQUIRED PRT TEACHER

FLUENT IN ENGLISH

FOR AN INSTITUTION IN

NANAK NAGAR.

CONTACT- 9419204461

No half salary

no registration

1) Skin Care Trainer

2) Accountant

3) Home tutors Available

4) Required Driver

5) Telecaller/Counsellor

6) Eng, Hist, Geography teacher

(Min 2 year Exp)

Contact No.

7006723819, 9796810479

Required Maid

Required a cooking knowing full time maid for a small family of three persons at Channi Himmat Jammu. Salary Rs 10,000 per month.Food and accommodation Free

Contact No.

8825053315

Staff Required

Anytime Fitness Club

Sales Manager Female- 3

Interview timings :

1pm to 6pm

Ph. 9055064477

1st Floor, Plot No. 28/6,

Narwal, Jammu

Shah Placement

and

education hub

Jobs in Showroom, Malls, Restaurant

Jobs in Banks, Airport, Hospitality etc

Sidra Chowk Baribrahmana

Mob. 7889403324

Ibrar H. Shah

Urgently Required

Driver for tata Mobile 207 for Talab Tillo Area. Having Valid Driving License.

Mob: 7006386757

REQUIRED

ENGLISH TEACHER

FOR CLASSES 4th -9th

Timings-4:30-7pm

Salary from 5k+

Freshers can also apply

LIFE STUDIO CLASSES

Sec-1Trikuta Nagar

Call: 9906080645, 9622600909

URGENTLY REQUIRED

STAFF FOR HOTEL IN KATRA

Staff Fresher / Experienced.

Front Office :4 Nos

Kitchen : 4 Nos

Housekeeping : 4 Nos

Security Gaurd : 4 Nos

Contact on 9419196018/ 8899234505

STAFF REQUIRED

Following staff required for Signage Manufacturing Unit:

Flex & Laser Machine Operators – 2

(Minimum 2 Year Experience)

Gas Welder – 1

Signage Board Fabricator and Installers – 4

3D Acrylic ACP Signboard Maker -3

ACP Shop Cladding Maker -3

Mail your Resume: bvjk.career@gmail.com

Contact Number -7006897500 , 7006647789

SELF EMPLOYED

Open Acupressure therapy Center at Home.

And Earn Rs. 1000 to Rs. 5000/-daily

House wife, Retired Person, Businessman, Unemployed.

Contact us: 7006222360, 9906155071

Special Discount for Navratra

Book Your Area Fast.

Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Staff Wanted (M/F)

1. Audit Assistants

2. Accounts Assistants

Contact:

Darshan Nagpal & Associates

Chartered Accountants

71/5, (1st Floor), Nanak Nagar

(Near Dudhadhari Temple Crossing)

Jammu – 180004

0191-2451558; 94191-40885

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Required energetic 50 Boys and 12 Girls for post of Ticket Collector, Ticket Assistant at Thandi Khui Toll Plaza, Sarore, Vijaypur, Eligible candidates can submit their resumes / biodata inform of hard copy to Manager, Ban Toll Plaza, Nagrota, Jammu-Minimum. Qualification 12th by 1-Oct-2019 to 5-Oct-2019.

Mahavir Job Placement

(Sanjay Nagar)

Urgently Required

1) Sales Manager 2) Salesman

3) Store Manager 4) Security Guards

5) Computer Operator 6) Receptionist

7) Accountant 8) Supervisors

9) Helpers/Peons/Drivers

Contact us on: 9797613159, 9797434709, 9086775415

JAI MATA DI

A NAME WHERE U

CAN TRUST for

match for business man Servicemen

industrlist Mnc employee

Contact: 8082009064

Staff Required

G.D. GOENKA TODDLER HOUSE, VIKAS NAGAR, JMU.

1. Teacher (Female) Graduation from recognised university.

2. Nani/Helper (Female)

3. Driver

Interested candidates can

Contact: 6005754465, 7006633823

e-mail: anshug13@yahoo.com

on or before 30th Sept. 2019 till 1 PM

Urgently Required

One female Doctor (BAMS/BUMS BHMS) for a Doctor’s Clinic in Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Contact :

7780855186

9796011943

7006958355

Best Jobs Available

1. Banquet Manager

2. Hotel Receptionist

3. Marketing Manager

4. Restaurant Manager

5. Waiters

6. House Keeping Staff

Please Call at – 9622804213

MBBS & BDS Doctors

(Preferably retired)

who are interested for School healthcare Services

may Contact for Details

8715866444

or visit personally

Medivista Healthcare

5, Red Cross Bhawan

Kachi Chhawani Jammu

Vikas transport company

Plot No. 79, Yard No. 6, Transport Nagar, Jammu

REQUIRE

Shipment Incharge and Accountant Minimum graduate with adequate experience in the respective fields. Interested candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview with their resume on 30.09.2019 & 01.10.2019, from 11.30 AM to 2.00 PM Salary negotiable.

General Manager

Mob. No. 9796055611

“Physiotherapy Assistant Required”

only female required

1. Must be BPT (Physiotherapy)

2. Must have good knowledge and experience in handling patients.

3. Should have a strong passion to care the patients.

“Dr Priyanka Physiotherapy Clinic, Main Road Goal Puli Talab Tillo, Jammu

“9419836691, 9149528840”

Required

Store Manager – F

Sales Girl – F

For Silver Jewellery Showroom

Contact with bio data at

Midas Ztouch

78 D/C, Green Belt Park

Main Road, Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Ph. 94191-90527

2458685

Required

Cashier and Waiter Required for Restaurant

Qualification: 12th Pass

Basic Computer Knowledge

Ph No. 9419106007, 9419891053

Required

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

(Male/Female)

For Designing Packaging Material

Experience: Min. 5 Yrs

Contact :

94191-43564, 94191-40961

Bharat digital studio

Video film maker & still

photographer.

Exp in – candid, preweding & cinematic video, live display in Videowall, LCD, Plasama.

Hotel Shalimar 2nd floor Jewel Chowk Jammu

M. No. 7006286857

VISION SECURITY & ALLIED

AN ISO 9001-2008 Certified Company

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Security Guards-20 Nos Ex service-men only for Bari Brahmana Industrial area.

Salary 12000/- pm

Interview on 30.09.2019 (Monday) come along with 2 Photographs & discharge book in original

Please Contact :

Opp. Union Bank of India, Kunjwani Bye Pass Road, Jammu

Ph. 9086588001/ 9086372145/7051599968

EARN EXTRA INCOME

Rs 1.32 Crore

and

Monthly Income

by giving 10 reference

House wife / Students/ Retired/ M.R/ Doctor’s Lawyer’s/ Banker/ Businessmen/ Un-employed

Contact us : 7006439683

7889648254, 9906155071

Address : 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Vacancy

1. GNM/Pharmacist/ANM: (Diploma) 1 7000/-

2. Chowkidar 1 6000/-

(Food & accommodation included)

Project of : Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt of India

Walk in interview with complete bio-data on

September 30th, 2019 between 10.30 am to 3.30 pm at :

JKSPYM CENTRE

Village : Purkhoo, Post Dumana, Akhnoor Road, Jammu

M. 9596750390/2604091/9622109505,

Email : jkspym@gmail.com

Jobs in Jammu City

Through outsourcing

Urgently required for GMC Jammu

S/No. Posts Salary

1. Security Officer,

Ex man 12000

2. Security Supervisor,

Ex man 10000

3. Security Guard 8000

For on spot selection contact manager HRG Active Security Service

7889558535/9086421965/9797016687

Required Staff

1. Receptionist (Female)- 12th/Graduate

1. Sales Officer (Male) (Graduate)

1 Business Development Manager

(Female) (Graduate)

For

Viraj Marble Centre

Auth: Stockist of Lioli Ceramica Pvt. Ltd.

Interviews on 30-9-19 and 1-10-19 (10 to 2 pm)

Contact: 9682340449

Urgently Required

For FMCG Industry

Designation Location Salary

ASM Kathua Upto 6 lac

ASM Jammu Upto 6 Lac

TSE Kathua Upto 3 Lac

TSE Rajouri Upto 2.5 lac

TSE Doda/Bhaderwah Upto 2.5 lac

90860-85474/ 90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com