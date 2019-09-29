Employment Sept 29, 2019

Vacancy
1. ODI Centre in Charge: 1 20,000/-
(Post Graduate in Social Work/Sociology)
2. Doctobr: 1 (Part Time) 20,000/-
(MBBS and experience in handling
drug dependent clients)
3. Out Reach Worker: 3 15000/-
(Post Graduate or Graduate in Social Work/Sociology/ Social Sciences)
Project of: Ministry of Social Justice
& Empowerment, Govt. of India
Walk in for Interview with complete
Bio-data on September 30th, 2019
between 10.30 am to 3.30 pm at
JKSPYM Centre
Village: Purkhoo, Post Dumana,
Akhnoor Road, Jammu.
M: 9596750390/ 2604091/ 9622109505
Email: jkspym@gmail.com
For
Medical / Paramedical
Placements
Contact :
8715866444
or visit
Medivista Healthcare
5, Red Cross Bhawan
Kachi Chhawani Jammu
Personal Care Point
urgent required
Office Incharge Female
Tele-caller- Female
Beautician- Female
Call us
9018141444
REQUIRED PRT TEACHER
FLUENT IN ENGLISH
FOR AN INSTITUTION IN
NANAK NAGAR.
CONTACT- 9419204461
No half salary
no registration
1) Skin Care Trainer
2) Accountant
3) Home tutors Available
4) Required Driver
5) Telecaller/Counsellor
6) Eng, Hist, Geography teacher
(Min 2 year Exp)
Contact No.
7006723819, 9796810479
Required Maid
Required a cooking knowing full time maid for a small family of three persons at Channi Himmat Jammu. Salary Rs 10,000 per month.Food and accommodation Free
Contact No.
8825053315
Staff Required
Anytime Fitness Club
Sales Manager Female- 3
Interview timings :
1pm to 6pm
Ph. 9055064477
1st Floor, Plot No. 28/6,
Narwal, Jammu
Shah Placement
and
education hub
Jobs in Showroom, Malls, Restaurant
Jobs in Banks, Airport, Hospitality etc
Sidra Chowk Baribrahmana
Mob. 7889403324
Ibrar H. Shah
Urgently Required
Driver for tata Mobile 207 for Talab Tillo Area. Having Valid Driving License.
Mob: 7006386757
REQUIRED
ENGLISH TEACHER
FOR CLASSES 4th -9th
Timings-4:30-7pm
Salary from 5k+
Freshers can also apply
LIFE STUDIO CLASSES
Sec-1Trikuta Nagar
Call: 9906080645, 9622600909
URGENTLY REQUIRED
STAFF FOR HOTEL IN KATRA
Staff Fresher / Experienced.
Front Office :4 Nos
Kitchen : 4 Nos
Housekeeping : 4 Nos
Security Gaurd : 4 Nos
Contact on 9419196018/ 8899234505
STAFF REQUIRED
Following staff required for Signage Manufacturing Unit:
Flex & Laser Machine Operators – 2
(Minimum 2 Year Experience)
Gas Welder – 1
Signage Board Fabricator and Installers – 4
3D Acrylic ACP Signboard Maker -3
ACP Shop Cladding Maker -3
Mail your Resume: bvjk.career@gmail.com
Contact Number -7006897500 , 7006647789
SELF EMPLOYED
Open Acupressure therapy Center at Home.
And Earn Rs. 1000 to Rs. 5000/-daily
House wife, Retired Person, Businessman, Unemployed.
Contact us: 7006222360, 9906155071
Special Discount for Navratra
Book Your Area Fast.
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Staff Wanted (M/F)
1. Audit Assistants
2. Accounts Assistants
Contact:
Darshan Nagpal & Associates
Chartered Accountants
71/5, (1st Floor), Nanak Nagar
(Near Dudhadhari Temple Crossing)
Jammu – 180004
0191-2451558; 94191-40885
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Required energetic 50 Boys and 12 Girls for post of Ticket Collector, Ticket Assistant at Thandi Khui Toll Plaza, Sarore, Vijaypur, Eligible candidates can submit their resumes / biodata inform of hard copy to Manager, Ban Toll Plaza, Nagrota, Jammu-Minimum. Qualification 12th by 1-Oct-2019 to 5-Oct-2019.
Mahavir Job Placement
(Sanjay Nagar)
Urgently Required
1) Sales Manager 2) Salesman
3) Store Manager 4) Security Guards
5) Computer Operator 6) Receptionist
7) Accountant 8) Supervisors
9) Helpers/Peons/Drivers
Contact us on: 9797613159, 9797434709, 9086775415
JAI MATA DI
A NAME WHERE U
CAN TRUST for
match for business man Servicemen
industrlist Mnc employee
Contact: 8082009064
Staff Required
G.D. GOENKA TODDLER HOUSE, VIKAS NAGAR, JMU.
1. Teacher (Female) Graduation from recognised university.
2. Nani/Helper (Female)
3. Driver
Interested candidates can
Contact: 6005754465, 7006633823
e-mail: anshug13@yahoo.com
on or before 30th Sept. 2019 till 1 PM
Urgently Required
One female Doctor (BAMS/BUMS BHMS) for a Doctor’s Clinic in Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Contact :
7780855186
9796011943
7006958355
Best Jobs Available
1. Banquet Manager
2. Hotel Receptionist
3. Marketing Manager
4. Restaurant Manager
5. Waiters
6. House Keeping Staff
Please Call at – 9622804213
MBBS & BDS Doctors
(Preferably retired)
who are interested for School healthcare Services
may Contact for Details
8715866444
or visit personally
Medivista Healthcare
5, Red Cross Bhawan
Kachi Chhawani Jammu
Vikas transport company
Plot No. 79, Yard No. 6, Transport Nagar, Jammu
REQUIRE
Shipment Incharge and Accountant Minimum graduate with adequate experience in the respective fields. Interested candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview with their resume on 30.09.2019 & 01.10.2019, from 11.30 AM to 2.00 PM Salary negotiable.
General Manager
Mob. No. 9796055611
“Physiotherapy Assistant Required”
only female required
1. Must be BPT (Physiotherapy)
2. Must have good knowledge and experience in handling patients.
3. Should have a strong passion to care the patients.
“Dr Priyanka Physiotherapy Clinic, Main Road Goal Puli Talab Tillo, Jammu
“9419836691, 9149528840”
Required
Store Manager – F
Sales Girl – F
For Silver Jewellery Showroom
Contact with bio data at
Midas Ztouch
78 D/C, Green Belt Park
Main Road, Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Ph. 94191-90527
2458685
Required
Cashier and Waiter Required for Restaurant
Qualification: 12th Pass
Basic Computer Knowledge
Ph No. 9419106007, 9419891053
Required
GRAPHIC DESIGNER
(Male/Female)
For Designing Packaging Material
Experience: Min. 5 Yrs
Contact :
94191-43564, 94191-40961
Bharat digital studio
Video film maker & still
photographer.
Exp in – candid, preweding & cinematic video, live display in Videowall, LCD, Plasama.
Hotel Shalimar 2nd floor Jewel Chowk Jammu
M. No. 7006286857
VISION SECURITY & ALLIED
AN ISO 9001-2008 Certified Company
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Security Guards-20 Nos Ex service-men only for Bari Brahmana Industrial area.
Salary 12000/- pm
Interview on 30.09.2019 (Monday) come along with 2 Photographs & discharge book in original
Please Contact :
Opp. Union Bank of India, Kunjwani Bye Pass Road, Jammu
Ph. 9086588001/ 9086372145/7051599968
EARN EXTRA INCOME
Rs 1.32 Crore
and
Monthly Income
by giving 10 reference
House wife / Students/ Retired/ M.R/ Doctor’s Lawyer’s/ Banker/ Businessmen/ Un-employed
Contact us : 7006439683
7889648254, 9906155071
Address : 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Vacancy
1. GNM/Pharmacist/ANM: (Diploma) 1 7000/-
2. Chowkidar 1 6000/-
(Food & accommodation included)
Project of : Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt of India
Walk in interview with complete bio-data on
September 30th, 2019 between 10.30 am to 3.30 pm at :
JKSPYM CENTRE
Village : Purkhoo, Post Dumana, Akhnoor Road, Jammu
M. 9596750390/2604091/9622109505,
Email : jkspym@gmail.com
Jobs in Jammu City
Through outsourcing
Urgently required for GMC Jammu
S/No. Posts Salary
1. Security Officer,
Ex man 12000
2. Security Supervisor,
Ex man 10000
3. Security Guard 8000
For on spot selection contact manager HRG Active Security Service
7889558535/9086421965/9797016687
Required Staff
1. Receptionist (Female)- 12th/Graduate
1. Sales Officer (Male) (Graduate)
1 Business Development Manager
(Female) (Graduate)
For
Viraj Marble Centre
Auth: Stockist of Lioli Ceramica Pvt. Ltd.
Interviews on 30-9-19 and 1-10-19 (10 to 2 pm)
Contact: 9682340449
Urgently Required
For FMCG Industry
Designation Location Salary
ASM Kathua Upto 6 lac
ASM Jammu Upto 6 Lac
TSE Kathua Upto 3 Lac
TSE Rajouri Upto 2.5 lac
TSE Doda/Bhaderwah Upto 2.5 lac
90860-85474/ 90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
