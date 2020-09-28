Employment Sept 28, 2020

Limted Vacancies

Ex-Serviceman – 11,000 onwards.

Security guard – 8000 – 9000

Courier boy – 9000 + Pet.

Packing Labour – 10000 onwards

Shop Boy – 7500-8000

Tallycallers – 5000-7000

Maids – 8000+Accomodation.

7780945182, 6005266490

Rani Park Near Jain School Kachi Chowni Jammu

Anu lacement services

We provide full time maids

Full time servants, patient care and part time maids.

Contact: 8716809140, 7889663466

Staffrequired

1. Accounts (Exp M/F) 5, Computer Operator.

2. Receptionists, Telecaller, Office Boy.

3. Showroom sales boy, packing boy, marketing executive.

Interview: 5 days, appointment call

Mob No: 9906064980

Email: vaman1226@gmail.com

REQUIRED URGENTLY

Operational Manager in J&K Female only for Educational Co. Min. Exp. should be 10-15 yrs in Corporate Sector/reputed Co. Expert in Computer & S/NW. PG, MBA, MCA etc. will be preferred.

Salary above Rs. 4 lac P.A. + Inc. Send resume.

Careermindhrm@gmail.com

Contact: 8082003652

Urgently Required

1. Graduates (5 No) – 10k to 12k

2. Electrical / Mechanical Dip/ degree (5 No) – 10k to 15k

3. Civil Engg (3 No) 12k+

4. GNM , Bsc Nursing exp min 3 yrs (4 No) 15k to 20k

5. Medical assistant , pharmacist (5 No) 8k to 12k

6. Drivers,JCB Operator (5 No) 10k to 15k.

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Mob. 7051531025

SUNRISE INSTITUTE GANDHI NAGAR

Required female hardworking & talented Staff

(1) Work from home 10 candidates

Salary 6-8 thousand Monthly

(2) Counsellor – 5 Candidates

Salary 8-10 thousand monthly

(3) Supervisor – Salary 10-12 thousand monthly

(4) Also Required 20 Male & female candidates for Marketing

Salary 20 thousand and monthly + Incentives

Venue : 119-A/D Green Belt Park Gandhi Nagar

C&W 7006749002

Professionals and fresher can also apply

staff required

Trained graduates/ posts graduates required for teaching English, Social Science and Maths in Primary, Middle and High classes on contractual basis. Proficiency in English is must.

Apply personally along with testimonials within a week time. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview on 8th October 2020.

Principal

Oriental Academy Sr Sec School

Afghan Street, Kachi Chawni, Jammu

Mobile No: 9419192270, 2542646

email: orientalacademy1960@gmail.com

wanted

dentist

Preferable Experienced Dentist Wanted for a running Dental Clinic

WhatsApp CV & Details

9622221200

required staff

1. Nurses (M/F)- 8000-9000/- PM

(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)

2. Patient Attendents/No’s M/F 7000-8000 PM

(Fresher or Experience)

3. GDA (General Duty Assistant) M/F 6000-7000 PM.

Shifts Available : Day or Night Shift

Contact at :

308-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

8716949388- Mrs Arti

Note : ‘’ Available Free Food &

Accommodation for Day Night Shifts’’

URGENTLY REQUIRED

MRI/CT/SCAN/X-RAY

TECHNICIANS

For well reputed

Diagnostic Centre

8899768758

required

receptionist for

an reputed institute

in kachi chawni

and shastri nagar

contact no.

9906001240

required staff

S. No. Name of the Post Qualification

1. Lecturer in Chemistry M.Sc (Chemistry)+ B.Ed

2. Co-ordinator M.Sc B.Ed/M.A English

+ B.Ed

3. Science Teacher B.Sc Non-Medical+ B.Ed

Salary Negotiable

Date of Interview 30-09-2020

Director

Pragmatic Institute of Education (10+2)

Krishna Nagar Miran Sahib

Ph No. 9419190547

7889896780