Employment Sept 28, 2020

Limted Vacancies
Ex-Serviceman – 11,000 onwards.
Security guard – 8000 – 9000
Courier boy – 9000 + Pet.
Packing Labour – 10000 onwards
Shop Boy – 7500-8000
Tallycallers – 5000-7000
Maids – 8000+Accomodation.
7780945182, 6005266490
Rani Park Near Jain School Kachi Chowni Jammu
Anu lacement services
We provide full time maids
Full time servants, patient care and part time maids.
Contact: 8716809140, 7889663466
Staffrequired
1. Accounts (Exp M/F) 5, Computer Operator.
2. Receptionists, Telecaller, Office Boy.
3. Showroom sales boy, packing boy, marketing executive.
Interview: 5 days, appointment call
Mob No: 9906064980
Email: vaman1226@gmail.com
REQUIRED URGENTLY
Operational Manager in J&K Female only for Educational Co. Min. Exp. should be 10-15 yrs in Corporate Sector/reputed Co. Expert in Computer & S/NW. PG, MBA, MCA etc. will be preferred.
Salary above Rs. 4 lac P.A. + Inc. Send resume.
Careermindhrm@gmail.com
Contact: 8082003652
Urgently Required
1. Graduates (5 No) – 10k to 12k
2. Electrical / Mechanical Dip/ degree (5 No) – 10k to 15k
3. Civil Engg (3 No) 12k+
4. GNM , Bsc Nursing exp min 3 yrs (4 No) 15k to 20k
5. Medical assistant , pharmacist (5 No) 8k to 12k
6. Drivers,JCB Operator (5 No) 10k to 15k.
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Mob. 7051531025
SUNRISE INSTITUTE GANDHI NAGAR
Required female hardworking & talented Staff
(1) Work from home 10 candidates
Salary 6-8 thousand Monthly
(2) Counsellor – 5 Candidates
Salary 8-10 thousand monthly
(3) Supervisor – Salary 10-12 thousand monthly
(4) Also Required 20 Male & female candidates for Marketing
Salary 20 thousand and monthly + Incentives
Venue : 119-A/D Green Belt Park Gandhi Nagar
C&W 7006749002
Professionals and fresher can also apply
staff required
Trained graduates/ posts graduates required for teaching English, Social Science and Maths in Primary, Middle and High classes on contractual basis. Proficiency in English is must.
Apply personally along with testimonials within a week time. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview on 8th October 2020.
Principal
Oriental Academy Sr Sec School
Afghan Street, Kachi Chawni, Jammu
Mobile No: 9419192270, 2542646
email: orientalacademy1960@gmail.com
wanted
dentist
Preferable Experienced Dentist Wanted for a running Dental Clinic
WhatsApp CV & Details
9622221200
required staff
1. Nurses (M/F)- 8000-9000/- PM
(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)
2. Patient Attendents/No’s M/F 7000-8000 PM
(Fresher or Experience)
3. GDA (General Duty Assistant) M/F 6000-7000 PM.
Shifts Available : Day or Night Shift
Contact at :
308-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
8716949388- Mrs Arti
Note : ‘’ Available Free Food &
Accommodation for Day Night Shifts’’
URGENTLY REQUIRED
MRI/CT/SCAN/X-RAY
TECHNICIANS
For well reputed
Diagnostic Centre
8899768758
required
receptionist for
an reputed institute
in kachi chawni
and shastri nagar
contact no.
9906001240
required staff
S. No. Name of the Post Qualification
1. Lecturer in Chemistry M.Sc (Chemistry)+ B.Ed
2. Co-ordinator M.Sc B.Ed/M.A English
+ B.Ed
3. Science Teacher B.Sc Non-Medical+ B.Ed
Salary Negotiable
Date of Interview 30-09-2020
Director
Pragmatic Institute of Education (10+2)
Krishna Nagar Miran Sahib
Ph No. 9419190547
7889896780
