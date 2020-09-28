Civilian injured at encounter site succumbs to injuries

SRINAGAR : A civilian, who was injured in an explosion at an encounter site in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir last week, succumbed to injuries on Monday, police said.

Yaseen Rather and three others sustained injuries when a shell exploded in the debris of a house at Sirhama on Thursday where two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces, a police official said.

Rather succumbed to injuries at SMHS hospital here, the official said. (AGENCIES)