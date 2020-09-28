UPSC Civil Services exams cannot be postponed due to COVID-19: UPSC tells SC

NEW DELHI : The UPSC civil services exam scheduled on October 4 cannot be postponed over the coronavirus crisis, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) told the Supreme Court today. The top court was hearing a plea filed by UPSC aspirants, seeking postponement of upcoming Civil Services (prelims) Exam’ 20. The court today asked the UPSC to file its affidavit by tomorrow and will hear the case again on October 23. (agencies)