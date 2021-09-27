Employment Sept 27, 2021

Cook for Fast Food
Salary – Rs 10 thousand with Accommodation
Helper Required
for Fast Food
Salary – Rs 6500 with Accommodation
Subash Nagar, Jammu
Mobile No: 9858118080, 9596461017
Kamal Fast Food Point
Subash Nagar, Jammu
REQUIRED
1. Zonal Heads for J&K – 2 Nos.
2. Relationship Mgrs (M/F) – 6 Nos
3. Mktg. Executives (M/F) = 12 Nos.
Candidates having Exp. in Automobiles & M.V. Insurance Sector shall be given Pref. Salary Best for deserving & Exp. candidates.
Contact : 9797029989
Mail. stargpsindia234@gmail.com
REQUIRED
A DOMESTIC SERVANT WHO COULD COOK ALSO..CONTACT VIJAY TANDON AT 47 SHOPPING CENTRE, BAKSHI NAGAR, JAMMU..
AT 9419187143
Required
Required male /female candidate for banking, banccainsurance, hotels.
Malls and Pvt Companies, Factories, Guards, Airports…etc
Qualification: 8th to Graduation
Calling time: 9:30 AM to 5 PM
Interested candidate cont on: 8716832184/7051186627
Urgently Required
Official & Non official Job
1. 12th pass & graduate can also apply only fresher candidate.
2. (Job) Company, Industry, Hotels, Mall Showroom, Office, Shops, Agency
3. 20/Male/20 Female
(Vacancy available)
Ph.9086193986
JOBS
* Pvt. Bank Jobs 50 15+ Salary
* Industry Jobs 20 20+ Salary
* Jobs 100 25+ Salary
* Tellecallers BPO Jobs 100 10+ Salary
* MKT & Sales Jobs 50 10+ Salary
* Peon, Helper, Exe, Jobs 100 8+ Salary
* Driver, Maid, Hotel jobs 50 10+ Salary
* Recep, Cashier, Accountant 50 10+ Salary
Venue: Seema Job dot com Regd.
H.No. 142/6 Model Town Gangyal Jammu
Mob.: 7006723093
Required Staff
1. Nurses (M/F) for Home Care
Courses: GDA, ANM, GNM, MMPHW, FMPHW
2. Patient Care Taker (M/F) for Home Care Experience or fresher
Shifts: Day Shift, Night Shift, Day-Night (24×7)
Salary: 7000/- to 10000/- per month
Bharti Health Care Services
307-A, Nr Dogra School, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
87169-49388, 99060-17701
REQUIRED
Marketing Executives M/F
Salary 15000 PM
Incentives, TA&DA
Graduate with good
personality, Communication, Presentation and
communication skills
Call 8899561995
10AM To 4 PM
Required
2 salesman and 3 salesgirl.
For readymade shop
in City Chowk.
Salary according
to experience.
Contact- 9419197460
Urgently Required
Marketing Executives/Order
Coordinator
Education Qual : 10+2
2 Wheeler (Scooty) Must
For M/S Staples India, Adjacent to
Post Office, Channi Himmat, Jammu
Salary : 8000+Fuel+ Incentives
Contact : 9906389870/9906023111
REQUIRED
1.Paravet (Qualified)
2.Driver
3.Cook Cum Cleaner
For animal shelter
Contact: 7889854425, 9419914577
