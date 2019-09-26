Employment Sept 26, 2019

VACANCIES
Security Guard – 8000 – 10000/-
Gunman – 13500/-
Child Care taker (F) – 8000 /- (9-5) Channi
Recp /Tallycaller – 6000 – 8000 /-
Maids – 8000/-
Counter Boy – 9000 /-
Shop Helper – 8500/-
Office Boy – 7000 /-
Marketing Exp. 2 years (Sales) – 10,000 – 20,000 /-
7780945182 – 6005266490
Gouri Consultancy ServiceS
REQUIRED
Experienced for Online Form Filling – Salary as per Interview
Accountant Sal – 10,000/- to 20,000/-
Driver, Security Guard, Sal. 9000/- to 15000/-
House Keeping, Steward Sal. 8000/- 12000/-
Reception, Telle calling, Office Assistant Sal. 7000/- to 12000/-
Call Centre – 7000 to 15,000/-
Airport Job Sal. 9000/- to 15000/-
Helper Packing Male / Female Sal 7000/- to 15000/- Accommodation free Day, Night Shift
Hotel Job, Maid Sal. 6000/- to 9000/-
Near Post Office Bari Brahmana
Cont:- 7051844116, 6005578820
Requirement
of Guards
Required two number of guards in a food industry located in Gangyal Area. Prospective candidates must have retired from Army / Para Military Forces.
Interested persons can call on 9149775194
Required
Female
accountant for Office, Minimum experience of 3 years.
Contact: 8492077395
Jobs in 5 Star Hotels
1) Banquet Manager 10 Nos – Sal 20K – 30K.
2). Chef – 03 Nos – Sal 15K – 20K.
3). Drivers – 05 Nos – Sal – 10K – 15K.
4). Bar Captain – 02 Nos – Sal – 12K – 18K.
5). Tour Manager – 02 Nos – Sal – 10K – 18K.
SKYLINE PLACEMENT SERVICES
Near Nidesh Apartment, Opposite Bagadi Mandi, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Phone No: 7006111894, 9682567904, 7006221627, 9086930655
REQUIRED
1. Councilor for educational institute (F).
Rehari Chungi, Jammu
9906187157,
0191-2583256
EARN EXTRA INCOME
An opportunity that’s Rocks!!!! BE YOUR OWN BOSS
* STUDENTS- Earns extra pocket money.
* HOUSEWIFE’S- Earn more then your Husband.
* UNEMPLOYED- Be YOUR own BOSS.
* EMPLOYED- Use spare Time To Earn More.
* RETIRED- Earn & be Independent.*
WORK PART TIME / FULL TIME .
* INTERNATIONAL BUISNESS OPPORTUNITIES*
CALL FOR APPOINTMENT
(WORK LOCALLY, EARN GLOBALLY)
HARISH KUMAR, @88375-55614,@76969-72708
JOBS@In’t MNC’s!
1. Tele-Sales Associates (M/F)
Salary: 12K to 20K + Cab+Meal
Shift: 6 am to 2 pm (Fixed)
2) Backend/Operation Associates (Female only)
Shift: 10 am to 6 pm (Fixed)
Salary: 12K to 25K + Incentives
Excellent hold over Spoken & Written English
No Registration Fees
394 A Nr Lakshmi Narayan Mandir
Gandhi Nagar # 8713000033, 9086177334
Required Teachers
for Banking, SSC Institute
1. G. English (M/F)
2. GS (History, Geography) (M/F)
Interview b/w 5 PM to 7 PM
Rehari Chungi Jammu
9906187157, 0191-2583256
Required
a person for Shop at
Miran Sahib (Jammu)
with knowledge of
Microsoft Office, Corel Draw,
on-line form filling etc.
Contact :
9419272702, 9419246234
Urgently
Required
Security Guard- 4 Nos (Ex. Serviceman)
Office Manager – 1 No. (Min. experience 5 years)
Accounts Head- 1 No. (Min. experience 10 years)
Handsome Salary
Ph. 7889389850
9419229698
Urgently Required
Computer Operator: 12th/Graduate
Fresher Salary : 8 to 12 k
Cashier : 12th / Graduate, Fresher, Salary 8 to 12 K
Counsellor/Receptionst
12th/Graduate, Salary 8 to 12 K
Tellecaller / Supervisor
12th/Gradaute Salary 7 to 12 K
95966-85474
Urgently Required
A female teacher is required for playway school urgently.
Sanfort Pre School, Greater Kailash, Downwards, Lane 7, H.No. 30
Mob.: 9018965323, 7298503774
REQUIRED
female nursing tutors
for nursing institute
Qualifications:
B.Sc Nursing with
(2 years experience)
contact: 9419156869
Required
Cashier Female for our Trikuta Nagar outlet
SAIN JI
89 Sector 1
Trikuta Nagar Jammu
9622171221, 70063-82880
Kent ro systems ltd
Required
Female Receptionist – 03
Computer knowing
Contact
H No. 23 Patel Ngr
Gandhi Ngr
9419160086, 9419174660
Care 24 Placement
Services
Required
Doctor’s MBBS, BUMS, BAMS, (Part Time)
Physiotherapist
Nurses (FMPHW/MMPHW GNM)
Medical Asst.
ICU Tech.
Attendant’s for Patient’s
Helper’s
Contact No. 9055507768
9086344708
Require
Female Staff
for
She World Saloon
Channi Himmat opp J&K Bank
Cont. No. 9419956004
7889960725
CHENAB SECURITY (REGD)
C/O GLOBAL CONVENT SCHOOL, OPP GURUDWARA, CHANNI RAMA, JAMMU
REQUIRES
Experienced Marketing Manager having minimum 5 years experience in marketing of security companies , or retired JCO ex serviceman from any belt force.
Possessing own conveyance, pleasant personality with fluency in English communication.
Interested may submit CV’s to councillor on above address before 30th Sept’2019 between 9 A.M to 3 P.M
CONTACT: 0191-2460576, 9018914800.
1st Time in J&K
Vacancies in Corporate Sector
a Program by dept of
HRD Affiliated by Govt of India
Salary 25000 Plus
To fill form Contact at
7889625610
7889987200
Jetking Jammu
Requires
Counselor (F)
Graduate with excellent communication skills and pleasing personality should apply. Salary upto 12000 plus incentives. Experienced will be preferred.
For Interview Call at 94191-95034
