Employment Sept 26, 2019

VACANCIES

Security Guard – 8000 – 10000/-

Gunman – 13500/-

Child Care taker (F) – 8000 /- (9-5) Channi

Recp /Tallycaller – 6000 – 8000 /-

Maids – 8000/-

Counter Boy – 9000 /-

Shop Helper – 8500/-

Office Boy – 7000 /-

Marketing Exp. 2 years (Sales) – 10,000 – 20,000 /-

7780945182 – 6005266490

Gouri Consultancy ServiceS

REQUIRED

Experienced for Online Form Filling – Salary as per Interview

Accountant Sal – 10,000/- to 20,000/-

Driver, Security Guard, Sal. 9000/- to 15000/-

House Keeping, Steward Sal. 8000/- 12000/-

Reception, Telle calling, Office Assistant Sal. 7000/- to 12000/-

Call Centre – 7000 to 15,000/-

Airport Job Sal. 9000/- to 15000/-

Helper Packing Male / Female Sal 7000/- to 15000/- Accommodation free Day, Night Shift

Hotel Job, Maid Sal. 6000/- to 9000/-

Near Post Office Bari Brahmana

Cont:- 7051844116, 6005578820

Requirement

of Guards

Required two number of guards in a food industry located in Gangyal Area. Prospective candidates must have retired from Army / Para Military Forces.

Interested persons can call on 9149775194

Required

Female

accountant for Office, Minimum experience of 3 years.

Contact: 8492077395

Jobs in 5 Star Hotels

1) Banquet Manager 10 Nos – Sal 20K – 30K.

2). Chef – 03 Nos – Sal 15K – 20K.

3). Drivers – 05 Nos – Sal – 10K – 15K.

4). Bar Captain – 02 Nos – Sal – 12K – 18K.

5). Tour Manager – 02 Nos – Sal – 10K – 18K.

SKYLINE PLACEMENT SERVICES

Near Nidesh Apartment, Opposite Bagadi Mandi, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Phone No: 7006111894, 9682567904, 7006221627, 9086930655

REQUIRED

1. Councilor for educational institute (F).

Rehari Chungi, Jammu

9906187157,

0191-2583256

EARN EXTRA INCOME

An opportunity that’s Rocks!!!! BE YOUR OWN BOSS

* STUDENTS- Earns extra pocket money.

* HOUSEWIFE’S- Earn more then your Husband.

* UNEMPLOYED- Be YOUR own BOSS.

* EMPLOYED- Use spare Time To Earn More.

* RETIRED- Earn & be Independent.*

WORK PART TIME / FULL TIME .

* INTERNATIONAL BUISNESS OPPORTUNITIES*

CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

(WORK LOCALLY, EARN GLOBALLY)

HARISH KUMAR, @88375-55614,@76969-72708

JOBS@In’t MNC’s!

1. Tele-Sales Associates (M/F)

Salary: 12K to 20K + Cab+Meal

Shift: 6 am to 2 pm (Fixed)

2) Backend/Operation Associates (Female only)

Shift: 10 am to 6 pm (Fixed)

Salary: 12K to 25K + Incentives

Excellent hold over Spoken & Written English

No Registration Fees

394 A Nr Lakshmi Narayan Mandir

Gandhi Nagar # 8713000033, 9086177334

Required Teachers

for Banking, SSC Institute

1. G. English (M/F)

2. GS (History, Geography) (M/F)

Interview b/w 5 PM to 7 PM

Rehari Chungi Jammu

9906187157, 0191-2583256

Required

a person for Shop at

Miran Sahib (Jammu)

with knowledge of

Microsoft Office, Corel Draw,

on-line form filling etc.

Contact :

9419272702, 9419246234

Urgently

Required

Security Guard- 4 Nos (Ex. Serviceman)

Office Manager – 1 No. (Min. experience 5 years)

Accounts Head- 1 No. (Min. experience 10 years)

Handsome Salary

Ph. 7889389850

9419229698

Urgently Required

Computer Operator: 12th/Graduate

Fresher Salary : 8 to 12 k

Cashier : 12th / Graduate, Fresher, Salary 8 to 12 K

Counsellor/Receptionst

12th/Graduate, Salary 8 to 12 K

Tellecaller / Supervisor

12th/Gradaute Salary 7 to 12 K

95966-85474

Urgently Required

A female teacher is required for playway school urgently.

Sanfort Pre School, Greater Kailash, Downwards, Lane 7, H.No. 30

Mob.: 9018965323, 7298503774

REQUIRED

female nursing tutors

for nursing institute

Qualifications:

B.Sc Nursing with

(2 years experience)

contact: 9419156869

Required

Cashier Female for our Trikuta Nagar outlet

SAIN JI

89 Sector 1

Trikuta Nagar Jammu

9622171221, 70063-82880

Kent ro systems ltd

Required

Female Receptionist – 03

Computer knowing

Contact

H No. 23 Patel Ngr

Gandhi Ngr

9419160086, 9419174660

Care 24 Placement

Services

Required

Doctor’s MBBS, BUMS, BAMS, (Part Time)

Physiotherapist

Nurses (FMPHW/MMPHW GNM)

Medical Asst.

ICU Tech.

Attendant’s for Patient’s

Helper’s

Contact No. 9055507768

9086344708

Require

Female Staff

for

She World Saloon

Channi Himmat opp J&K Bank

Cont. No. 9419956004

7889960725

CHENAB SECURITY (REGD)

C/O GLOBAL CONVENT SCHOOL, OPP GURUDWARA, CHANNI RAMA, JAMMU

REQUIRES

Experienced Marketing Manager having minimum 5 years experience in marketing of security companies , or retired JCO ex serviceman from any belt force.

Possessing own conveyance, pleasant personality with fluency in English communication.

Interested may submit CV’s to councillor on above address before 30th Sept’2019 between 9 A.M to 3 P.M

CONTACT: 0191-2460576, 9018914800.

1st Time in J&K

Vacancies in Corporate Sector

a Program by dept of

HRD Affiliated by Govt of India

Salary 25000 Plus

To fill form Contact at

7889625610

7889987200

Jetking Jammu

Requires

Counselor (F)

Graduate with excellent communication skills and pleasing personality should apply. Salary upto 12000 plus incentives. Experienced will be preferred.

For Interview Call at 94191-95034