Employment Sept 23, 2019

SELF EMPLOYED

Open Acupressure Therapy Center

Earn 1000 to 5000/ Daily

House Wife, Retired Person, Businessmen

Please Contact us:

7006222360

Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, Near Ankur Clinic

REQUIRED

1. Nurses (M/F)

(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)

2 Patient Attendent (F)

(Experience/Fresher)

Salary: 7000.00 to 9000.00 PM

Shifts: Day Shift/Night Shift

Bharti Agencies (Regd.)

141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

8716949388, 7006832169

Part time full time

EARN EXTRA INCOME

WORK FROM HOME

1-2 WORK PER/DAY

Businessman, Job Person, Retired, Students, House Wife’s etc.

9906283868, 7889796383

Bharat digital studio

Video film maker & still

photographer.

Exp in – candid, preweding & cinematic video, live display in Videowall, LCD, Plasama.

Hotel Shalimar 2nd floor Jewel Chowk Jammu

M. No. 7006286857

Required

two girls for jewellery shop who can handed Accounts section and record for shop

No. 9906367896

REQUIRED

1. Councilor – (Female) for Institute

2. English Teacher (M/F) for Banking, SSC Institute.

Rehari Chungi Jammu

9906187157, 0191-2583256

Daffodils

Requires English Trainers & Counselors

Contact at: 26 B/C Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Ph: 9796869758, 0191-2437715

JOB JOB JOB

A Govt registered Firm requires 82 boys / girls for office staff in Jammu and other districts of J and K State.

Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, graduation and above

Income : 8800 to 16800 P/M (As per Co. rule)

So come with your Biodata

at

MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE

824/A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Contact No. 9906029039, 9796256081

REQUIRED

Required IELTS TRAINER/ENGLISH TEACHER (FULL TIME)

Preference: Female Excellent Command on English

Personality experience would be an asset.

come with updated resume.

Salary 10k to 15k plus incentive (depends on the skills of the candidate)

Contact Number: 7006866614

PART TIME FULL TIME WORK

Earn Extra Income work at home

Work 4 to 5 hours per/day

Businessman, Job person,

Retired Person, Housewife and Students etc

Timing : 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM

Sunday close

Cont : 9596202336, 8716071784

Urgently Required

for industry

QA/QC officer : B.Sc/ M.Sc in Chemistry Fresher of 1 to 2 year Experience

Salary 10 to 20 Thousand

Production Supervisor : B. Tech Mechanical

2 to 5 years Exp. in Production

Salary 15 to 25 Thousand

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

JOB JOB JOB

A GOVT REGISTERED FIRM

URGENTLY REQUIRED

BOYS & GIRLS

FOR OFFICIAL & NON – OFFICIAL STAFF

Assistant Managers = 20

Office Incharge = 27

Office Staff= 250

MR’s = 325

NOTE : FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY

QUALIFICATION : 8TH, 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATION & ABOVE

INCOME : 8,000 TO 27,000

(AS PER COMPANY RULE)

SO COME WITH YOUR BIO-DATA AT VIVEKANAND CHOWK GUMAT JAMMU OR

CALL : 9622356303, 9622562691

Job Vacancy

for travel agency

Booking of tickets

Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery

Female candidates will be preferred.

Salary as per industry standards

EMAIL ID: musaibtravels@gmail.com

Contact No.

9596256544/9622444002

No Registration No half salary

# sales boy/girl

# counselor

# Receptionist for reputed firm

# office boy /girl

# ITI Diploma for telecom

7006723819 9796810479

Urgently Required

(1) Counsellors- 10 Nos Sal -8 K – 14 K

(2) Assistant Manager- 3 Nos Sal 10K-14 K

(Tour Travel)

(3) Packaging Manager (Exp)- 2 Nos Sal 15 K-20K

(4) Waiters, Stewards, Housekeeping- 15 No.

Sal 8 K-16K

(5) Industrial jobs (MBA’s) – 20 No. Sal 15 K-20K

(6)Jobs in 5 Star Hotels-20 Nos Sal 10 K-45 K

7006221627, 7006111894, 9086930655

Skyline Placement Services

near Nidesh Appartment opp Bagri Mandi,

Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

FIRST TIME IN J&K

Be the part of Google

Now Hiring

1. Attractive Salary

2. 5 Days working

3. International Exposure

4. Must have Excellent Communication

5. Willing to work in Shifts

Eligibility – Graduate, B. Tech, MBA, M.Com etc.

REGISTRATION STARTING ON 23 Sept 2019

7006111894, 9682567904, 9086930655

Part/Full Time

earn

extra income

1-2 Hours per day

Work from Home

GREAT BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

Literate/Illiterate/House Wife/Students/

Businessmen/Retired Persons etc

One call can change your life

Age Limit – 22+

6006076758

Limited Vacancies

Security Guard 8000 – 10,000+

Counter Boy 9000/-

Showroom Helper 8500/-

Office Boy 7000/-

Maids – 6,000 – 8,000/-

Day/Night Packing Labour 10,500/-

Tally Caller 6000 – 8000/-

7780945182, 6005266490

Gouri Consultancy Service