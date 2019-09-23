Employment Sept 23, 2019

SELF EMPLOYED
Open Acupressure Therapy Center
Earn 1000 to 5000/ Daily
House Wife, Retired Person, Businessmen
Please Contact us:
7006222360
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, Near Ankur Clinic
REQUIRED
1. Nurses (M/F)
(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)
2 Patient Attendent (F)
(Experience/Fresher)
Salary: 7000.00 to 9000.00 PM
Shifts: Day Shift/Night Shift
Bharti Agencies (Regd.)
141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
8716949388, 7006832169
Part time full time
EARN EXTRA INCOME
WORK FROM HOME
1-2 WORK PER/DAY
Businessman, Job Person, Retired, Students, House Wife’s etc.
9906283868, 7889796383
Bharat digital studio
Video film maker & still
photographer.
Exp in – candid, preweding & cinematic video, live display in Videowall, LCD, Plasama.
Hotel Shalimar 2nd floor Jewel Chowk Jammu
M. No. 7006286857
Required
two girls for jewellery shop who can handed Accounts section and record for shop
No. 9906367896
REQUIRED
1. Councilor – (Female) for Institute
2. English Teacher (M/F) for Banking, SSC Institute.
Rehari Chungi Jammu
9906187157, 0191-2583256
Daffodils
Requires English Trainers & Counselors
Contact at: 26 B/C Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Ph: 9796869758, 0191-2437715
JOB JOB JOB
A Govt registered Firm requires 82 boys / girls for office staff in Jammu and other districts of J and K State.
Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, graduation and above
Income : 8800 to 16800 P/M (As per Co. rule)
So come with your Biodata
at
MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE
824/A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Contact No. 9906029039, 9796256081
REQUIRED
Required IELTS TRAINER/ENGLISH TEACHER (FULL TIME)
Preference: Female Excellent Command on English
Personality experience would be an asset.
come with updated resume.
Salary 10k to 15k plus incentive (depends on the skills of the candidate)
Contact Number: 7006866614
PART TIME FULL TIME WORK
Earn Extra Income work at home
Work 4 to 5 hours per/day
Businessman, Job person,
Retired Person, Housewife and Students etc
Timing : 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM
Sunday close
Cont : 9596202336, 8716071784
Urgently Required
for industry
QA/QC officer : B.Sc/ M.Sc in Chemistry Fresher of 1 to 2 year Experience
Salary 10 to 20 Thousand
Production Supervisor : B. Tech Mechanical
2 to 5 years Exp. in Production
Salary 15 to 25 Thousand
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
JOB JOB JOB
A GOVT REGISTERED FIRM
URGENTLY REQUIRED
BOYS & GIRLS
FOR OFFICIAL & NON – OFFICIAL STAFF
Assistant Managers = 20
Office Incharge = 27
Office Staff= 250
MR’s = 325
NOTE : FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY
QUALIFICATION : 8TH, 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATION & ABOVE
INCOME : 8,000 TO 27,000
(AS PER COMPANY RULE)
SO COME WITH YOUR BIO-DATA AT VIVEKANAND CHOWK GUMAT JAMMU OR
CALL : 9622356303, 9622562691
Job Vacancy
for travel agency
Booking of tickets
Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery
Female candidates will be preferred.
Salary as per industry standards
EMAIL ID: musaibtravels@gmail.com
Contact No.
9596256544/9622444002
No Registration No half salary
# sales boy/girl
# counselor
# Receptionist for reputed firm
# office boy /girl
# ITI Diploma for telecom
7006723819 9796810479
Urgently Required
(1) Counsellors- 10 Nos Sal -8 K – 14 K
(2) Assistant Manager- 3 Nos Sal 10K-14 K
(Tour Travel)
(3) Packaging Manager (Exp)- 2 Nos Sal 15 K-20K
(4) Waiters, Stewards, Housekeeping- 15 No.
Sal 8 K-16K
(5) Industrial jobs (MBA’s) – 20 No. Sal 15 K-20K
(6)Jobs in 5 Star Hotels-20 Nos Sal 10 K-45 K
7006221627, 7006111894, 9086930655
Skyline Placement Services
near Nidesh Appartment opp Bagri Mandi,
Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
FIRST TIME IN J&K
Be the part of Google
Now Hiring
1. Attractive Salary
2. 5 Days working
3. International Exposure
4. Must have Excellent Communication
5. Willing to work in Shifts
Eligibility – Graduate, B. Tech, MBA, M.Com etc.
REGISTRATION STARTING ON 23 Sept 2019
7006111894, 9682567904, 9086930655
Part/Full Time
earn
extra income
1-2 Hours per day
Work from Home
GREAT BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY
Literate/Illiterate/House Wife/Students/
Businessmen/Retired Persons etc
One call can change your life
Age Limit – 22+
6006076758
Limited Vacancies
Security Guard 8000 – 10,000+
Counter Boy 9000/-
Showroom Helper 8500/-
Office Boy 7000/-
Maids – 6,000 – 8,000/-
Day/Night Packing Labour 10,500/-
Tally Caller 6000 – 8000/-
7780945182, 6005266490
Gouri Consultancy Service
