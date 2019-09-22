JU Employees Cricket team outclasses JKP- XI by 33 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 22: JU Employees cricket team outclassed JKP-XI by 33 runs in a friendly match played at University ground today.

Batting first, JU made 174 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Shammi Bhagat made 54 runs while Vishal Sudan scored unbeaten 52 runs. Skipper Rajesh Salhotra remained unbeaten on 35. Niranjan Singh also chipped in 22 runs.

From JKP-XI, Arun and Rajeshwar Singh took one wicket each.

In reply JKP-XI led by SSP Jammu failed to chase the target and bundled out at 141 runs. Anil made 70 runs while Rohit scored 33 runs.

From JU side, Rajesh, Pawan Singh and Balwant took 2 wickets each while Niranjan, Avtar and Sunny took one wicket apiece.

This is 23rd victory for JU out of 26 matches played at JU ground under the captaincy of Rajesh Salhotra.