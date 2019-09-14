Employment Sept 14, 2019

Required
1. Urgently required GYM trainer M/F and Gym Helper.
2. Room Boy.
3. Cook all rounder at New Karan Hotel Jammu, Main Bazar Bakshi Nagar.
Mob: 7298777770 (Bhanu Ji)
9086078152 (Kunal Ji)
Salary Negotiable
Wanted
Wanted a male/ female cook/ helper for a small family or for rajput or brahmin. Accomodation, food & clothes. For female if not interested for stay timing 9.00 am to 3.00 PM.
Contact: 9906205984
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Site Engg. 5 years Exp. in Building structure. Diploma /B.Tech in Civil. Salary 25 to 30 thousand
QC officer: Male / Female 1 to 3 year experience.
Salary 15 to 20 thousand.
90860-85474 / 90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
REQUIRED
FEMALE NURSING TUTORS
FOR NURSING INSTITUTE
Qualification:- B.Sc. Nursing with (2 years Experience)
Contact: 9419156869
Required
Required Computer Teacher with sound knowledge of MS-office & Tally
No. of Post : (03)
Qualification : 10+ 2 or Graduation with one year Computer Diploma
Contact us
9596684330, 7006688337
Required
Required a trained laboratory technitian for Clinical Pathology lab at Nowshera district Rajouri.
Handsome Salary
Contact No.
9149551575
7051216585
Preferred local from Dist. Rajouri
Urgently Required
For At Home Patient Care Services
10th/10+2 Male
MPHW/PHARMACISTS &
GNM/B.Sc. Nursing Female
For Day & Night Duties
Attractive Packages Offered
Contact: 8715866444
or Visit Medivista Health Care
5, Red Cross Bhawan,
Kachi Chhawni Jammu
Required
1. Accountant (M/F) —- 2 No.
Having knowledge of Marg/Busy/GST
with at least 2 year experience
2. Gata Entry Operator (M/F)…… 2 No.
Having knowledge of Marg/Busy
with atleast 1 year experience
3. Receptionist/Office Asstt. (M/F)…. 1 No.
Having working knowledge of computers
AMIT GUPTA & ASSOCIATES
B-11, 1st Floor, Raghunath Shopping Complex
Opp. BJP Office, Kachi Chawni, Jammu-180001
Mob. 9419192047, 9797192047
Required
Female Maths Teacher
(upto Class 10th)
For an institute in
Subash Nagar
9419294653/9858164012
Required
Computer Operator
with knowledge of Tally,
Microsoft office (especially excel)
Fresher can also apply
Qualification 10+2 or above
Contact 7227902405-06
Address : J P FOODS,
Bathindi Morh
Sunjwan Road, near Maxx Life Hospital
A Leading Social Org
requires
Telecallers – 10 Nos
Marketing Executive (MBA) – 2 Nos
Computer Operator – 2 Nos
Only exp candidate should apply.
Salary No bar for best candidate.
rajeshsetindia@gmail.com
9419100331
REQUIRED
Required an Accountant for a manufacturing concern situated at Bari Brahmana having experience of 10 to 15 years and having a good knowledge of the Busy, GST and TDS. Interview on 16/09/2019 from 11 a.m to 3.00 pm. Salary negotiable.
NEW KISSAN MILK FOODS
sidco Industrial Complex Lane No. 6
phase -II Bari Brahmana , Jammu
Contact- 9419199390
Urgently Required
* IELTS Trainer/English Teacher (MA English and having IELTS knowledge)
For –
* Reception (Female) – (Having Computer knowledge and good communication skills)
* Male Required for Advertisement (Having good communication skills)
Address –
The SEA, 554-A, Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
Mob. 60062-10443
Email- the seajammu@gmail.com
Job Opportunity
Urgently required
Salesman = 10 @ (7000)
Manager = 1 @ (10000)
Contact timings
10 AM to 5 PM
Contact No.
9797424031
Nitya laboratories
required
Location : Jammu
Analyst : 1 No.
Experience : 0-2 Year
Qualification : B.Sc/M.Sc/ M. Tech in Chemistry or Environmental Science
Salary : No Bar for Deserving Candidate
Microbiologist : 1 No.
Experience : 0-2 Year
Qualification : M.Sc in Microbiology
Salary : No Bar for Deserving Candidate
Laboratory : 43, Sector-1A, Ext Bhalla Enclave, Channi Himmat Jammu-180015, J&K, India
Tel : +91-191-2465597
Mobile No. +91-8492928179, +91-9873924093
Email : ravinder.mittal@nityalab.com
Job Opportunity
REQUIRED FEMALE/MALE WITH GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER AND SPOKEN ENGLISH, SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLING OFFICE PURPOSE **SALARY NO BAR**
REQUIRED FEMALE/MALE WITH GOOD HANDS ON PHOTOSHOP/CORAL/ACCOUNTANT FULL TIME/PART TIME
**SALARY NO BAR**
FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE 231 A, GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES MAIL YOUR RESUME AT info@trinityvaastu.com
CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719.
ONLY SERIOUS CANDIDATES MAY APPLY
Required
SALES PERSON 2 NO SEPECIALTY IN SUITS & BLAZERS
SALES PERSON 1 NO SEPECIALTY IN SHOES
HOUSE KEEPING 1 NO FRESHER
CONTACT:-
9149595906, 9419185943
ADD:- OPP. TELEPHONE EXCHANGE APSARA ROAD GHANDHI NAGAR.
We are Hiring Now!
Need some assistant Supervisor for my new project in Jammu.
Qualification Required:
12th or Above
Timing: 10 am to 5 pm
Contact for appointment
7889782227, 7006494365
Jobs in 5 Star Hotels
1) Banquet Manager – Sal 20 K – 25 K
2) Bar Captian – Sal 15 K -18 K
3) Chef – Sal 15 K – 20 K
4) Tourism Manager (F) MBA – 15 K – 20 K
5) Drivers – 10 K – 12 K
6) House Keeping – 8 K – 10 K
SKYLINE PLACEMENT SERVICES
Near Nidesh Apartment, Opposite Bagadi Mandi, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Phone No: 7006111894,
7006221627, 9086930655
