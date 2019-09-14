Employment Sept 14, 2019

Required

1. Urgently required GYM trainer M/F and Gym Helper.

2. Room Boy.

3. Cook all rounder at New Karan Hotel Jammu, Main Bazar Bakshi Nagar.

Mob: 7298777770 (Bhanu Ji)

9086078152 (Kunal Ji)

Salary Negotiable

Wanted

Wanted a male/ female cook/ helper for a small family or for rajput or brahmin. Accomodation, food & clothes. For female if not interested for stay timing 9.00 am to 3.00 PM.

Contact: 9906205984

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Site Engg. 5 years Exp. in Building structure. Diploma /B.Tech in Civil. Salary 25 to 30 thousand

QC officer: Male / Female 1 to 3 year experience.

Salary 15 to 20 thousand.

90860-85474 / 90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

REQUIRED

FEMALE NURSING TUTORS

FOR NURSING INSTITUTE

Qualification:- B.Sc. Nursing with (2 years Experience)

Contact: 9419156869

Required

Required Computer Teacher with sound knowledge of MS-office & Tally

No. of Post : (03)

Qualification : 10+ 2 or Graduation with one year Computer Diploma

Contact us

9596684330, 7006688337

Required

Required a trained laboratory technitian for Clinical Pathology lab at Nowshera district Rajouri.

Handsome Salary

Contact No.

9149551575

7051216585

Preferred local from Dist. Rajouri

Urgently Required

For At Home Patient Care Services

10th/10+2 Male

MPHW/PHARMACISTS &

GNM/B.Sc. Nursing Female

For Day & Night Duties

Attractive Packages Offered

Contact: 8715866444

or Visit Medivista Health Care

5, Red Cross Bhawan,

Kachi Chhawni Jammu

Required

1. Accountant (M/F) —- 2 No.

Having knowledge of Marg/Busy/GST

with at least 2 year experience

2. Gata Entry Operator (M/F)…… 2 No.

Having knowledge of Marg/Busy

with atleast 1 year experience

3. Receptionist/Office Asstt. (M/F)…. 1 No.

Having working knowledge of computers

AMIT GUPTA & ASSOCIATES

B-11, 1st Floor, Raghunath Shopping Complex

Opp. BJP Office, Kachi Chawni, Jammu-180001

Mob. 9419192047, 9797192047

Required

Female Maths Teacher

(upto Class 10th)

For an institute in

Subash Nagar

9419294653/9858164012

Required

Computer Operator

with knowledge of Tally,

Microsoft office (especially excel)

Fresher can also apply

Qualification 10+2 or above

Contact 7227902405-06

Address : J P FOODS,

Bathindi Morh

Sunjwan Road, near Maxx Life Hospital

A Leading Social Org

requires

Telecallers – 10 Nos

Marketing Executive (MBA) – 2 Nos

Computer Operator – 2 Nos

Only exp candidate should apply.

Salary No bar for best candidate.

rajeshsetindia@gmail.com

9419100331

REQUIRED

Required an Accountant for a manufacturing concern situated at Bari Brahmana having experience of 10 to 15 years and having a good knowledge of the Busy, GST and TDS. Interview on 16/09/2019 from 11 a.m to 3.00 pm. Salary negotiable.

NEW KISSAN MILK FOODS

sidco Industrial Complex Lane No. 6

phase -II Bari Brahmana , Jammu

Contact- 9419199390

Urgently Required

* IELTS Trainer/English Teacher (MA English and having IELTS knowledge)

For –

* Reception (Female) – (Having Computer knowledge and good communication skills)

* Male Required for Advertisement (Having good communication skills)

Address –

The SEA, 554-A, Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

Mob. 60062-10443

Email- the seajammu@gmail.com

Job Opportunity

Urgently required

Salesman = 10 @ (7000)

Manager = 1 @ (10000)

Contact timings

10 AM to 5 PM

Contact No.

9797424031

Nitya laboratories

required

Location : Jammu

Analyst : 1 No.

Experience : 0-2 Year

Qualification : B.Sc/M.Sc/ M. Tech in Chemistry or Environmental Science

Salary : No Bar for Deserving Candidate

Microbiologist : 1 No.

Experience : 0-2 Year

Qualification : M.Sc in Microbiology

Salary : No Bar for Deserving Candidate

Laboratory : 43, Sector-1A, Ext Bhalla Enclave, Channi Himmat Jammu-180015, J&K, India

Tel : +91-191-2465597

Mobile No. +91-8492928179, +91-9873924093

Email : ravinder.mittal@nityalab.com

Job Opportunity

REQUIRED FEMALE/MALE WITH GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER AND SPOKEN ENGLISH, SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLING OFFICE PURPOSE **SALARY NO BAR**

REQUIRED FEMALE/MALE WITH GOOD HANDS ON PHOTOSHOP/CORAL/ACCOUNTANT FULL TIME/PART TIME

**SALARY NO BAR**

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE 231 A, GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES MAIL YOUR RESUME AT info@trinityvaastu.com

CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719.

ONLY SERIOUS CANDIDATES MAY APPLY

Required

SALES PERSON 2 NO SEPECIALTY IN SUITS & BLAZERS

SALES PERSON 1 NO SEPECIALTY IN SHOES

HOUSE KEEPING 1 NO FRESHER

CONTACT:-

9149595906, 9419185943

ADD:- OPP. TELEPHONE EXCHANGE APSARA ROAD GHANDHI NAGAR.

We are Hiring Now!

Need some assistant Supervisor for my new project in Jammu.

Qualification Required:

12th or Above

Timing: 10 am to 5 pm

Contact for appointment

7889782227, 7006494365

Jobs in 5 Star Hotels

1) Banquet Manager – Sal 20 K – 25 K

2) Bar Captian – Sal 15 K -18 K

3) Chef – Sal 15 K – 20 K

4) Tourism Manager (F) MBA – 15 K – 20 K

5) Drivers – 10 K – 12 K

6) House Keeping – 8 K – 10 K

SKYLINE PLACEMENT SERVICES

Near Nidesh Apartment, Opposite Bagadi Mandi, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Phone No: 7006111894,

7006221627, 9086930655