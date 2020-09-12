Employment Sept 12, 2020

Urgently Required

MDS/BDS/B.Pharma/M.Sc./B.Sc. & Dip Mech. for the following posts

* Product Specialist

* Q.C. Officer

* Q.C. Assistant

* Packing Supervisor

* Production Supervisor

* Maintenance Engineer (Mech.)

90860-85474 / 80820-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

REQUIRE

Require a whole time domestic young servant..knows cooking..good salary

Contact

Vijay Tandon…

9419187143..

at Bakshi Nagar

Staff Required

1. Office Incharge (Married only) Female Graduate or Above.

First Preference Kashmiri Pandit)

2. Receptionist (Female)

10+2 or Above.

Interview today (12/09/20)

in between 10 AM – 4 PM.

Contact alongwith us resume at:-

308-A, Near Dogra School,

Shastri Nagar, Jammu

7006832169 (Harsh Mahajan)

REQUIRED

1. Coordinator-Females-knowledge of Computer S/N Compulsory. Exp. Min 4-5 yrs. Salary Good & Negotiable.

2. Mktg. Executives – 12 Nos.

From All over J&K Exp 4-5 yrs. Salary Min 10 K.

Resume can send:

guptahahm@gmail.com

Contact: 9419116048 (10-6 PM)