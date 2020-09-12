Traffic police to provide any assistance to NEET candidates, only LMV to ply

SRINAGAR : The Traffic police will provide any kind of assistance to students appearing in NEET examination on Sunday during their travel on 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only road linking the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

To allow travel of students appearing in the examinations, only Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) will ply on the Highway on Saturday from both Srinagar and Jammu. No Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) will be allowed from any side on the highway, a traffic police official told UNI on Saturday.

He said it has been decided to allow only LMVs to avoid any traffic jam or any other problem on the highway. He said NEET candidates can undertake journey on the highway from Srinagar to Jammu and vice versa.

However, commuters are advised to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the government to prevent further spread of COVID-19. He said Jammu bound vehicles had to cross Zig Qazigund, gateway of Kashmr, between 0700 hrs to 1200 hrs. Similarly, Kashmir bound LMVs will have to cross Nagrota Jammu between 0600 hrs and 1100 hrs and Jakheni 0700 hrs to 1200 hrs. No vehicle will be allowed after cut off time, he said.

He said if candidates appearing in NEET examinations need any kind of assistance or facilitation during their travel on the highway they can contact Traffic Control Units (TCUs) and senior traffic police officials at Srinagar, Ramban and Udhampur.

Spokesman said security forces were advised to undertake journey on the highway only after confirming status of the road from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) traffic national highway. Meanwhile, the 86-km-long historic Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu was through for only one-way traffic for trucks carrying fresh fruit.

Trucks loaded with fresh fruit will be allowed to ply from Herpora Shopian between 1100 hrs to 1600 hrs only. No vehicle will be allowed from opposite direction, he said. He said passenger vehicle and pedestrian movement on the road also remained banned due to COVID-19 since March.

The road had remained shut since December last year due to accumulation of snow. However, leaders of almost all political parties are demanding reopening of the road for passenger traffic to provide some relief to people travelling between Rajouri and Poonch to Kashmir, who otherwise had to take 600 km longer route via Jammu.

The 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh national highway, the only road linking Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir was also through for essential vehicles only. (agencies)