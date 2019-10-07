Employment Oct 7, 2019

Reqd Tutors For

1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th -100 Nos

11th, 12th Med, Non-Med, Comm, Arts -100 Nos

B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BCA, M.Sc, M.Com, MA -100 Nos

NEET, JEE, JKSSB, SSC, Banking, PO, Clerk, CAT/ MBA, SSC-CGLE, CDS, IAS, KAS Exams, other entrance examinations.

Class Rooms Also Available on Rent/ Commission

Home Tutors also contact Freely at Tutorial, Kacchi Chowni

Mb/ Whatapps- 8716037925

Also Tutors for IBPS(PO), Acctt Assistant, English Spoken, IELTS, Computer Courses CDS, NDA

Work from home

PART/ FULL TIME EARN

EXTRA INCOME

1-2 HOURS PER DAY WORK

RETIRED PERSONS, BUSINESS MAN, JOB PERSON, STUDENTS, HOUSEWIVES.

7006957253

PRIYANKA ARORA

ONE CALL CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Salesman and marketing person required for a Plywood and Hardware Shop.

Contact :

Housing experts,

Indra Nagar, Gadigarh.

9419204472 ,7889750379

ABIBPL

Require Staff

* Relationship Manager position 10

Salary 7 to 10K (12th and above)

Indoor Sitting Job

* Collection Executive (Bike Must)

* Survey Executive

Salary (9 to 11K)

Walk in interview on dated 8th and 9th Oct. Tuesday, Wednesday Timing 11.30 to 4 pm

Address: 92 B/A Gole Market Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Contact No.: 7889614596, 8082051850

Required Semi/ Fully Constructed House

Wanted semi /fully constructed single storey two bed room house with or without parking facility in Jammu Municipal area between 3.5 to 7 marla. Contact personally at Ph. No. 7006380502, 7338677709

Property dealers/brokers kindly excuse

Self Employed

Open Acupressure Therapy Center

and

Earn Rs 1000 to Rs 5000/day

Un-employed, House Wife, Retired Person, Businessmen

Contact us: 7006222360, 9906155071

Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

B.SC NURSING, GNM

ANM, PHARMACISTS, MPHW 12th/10th pass

May Contact for

Placements

8715866444

or visit Medivista Health Care Services

5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni Jammu

# no registration#

# no half salary#

# Graduate candidates with communication skills (on fixed salary) 12 k

# Sales Executive with exp 15k

# Counselor for MNCs 20k

# Receptionist with communication skills. 10 k

Call 7006723819, 9796810479

Placement

Do Part time work and earn good monthly income. Good opportunity for Ex-servicemen, students, unemployed youth and housewives. Chance to earn good income and be your own Boss.

Contact

7889467730

9419804018

Required

# Security Guard- 20 Nos

Exman/Civil 10th

Salary – 10970/-

# Security Supervisors- 3 Nos

Only Exman Qualification 10+2

Salary – 13970/-

# Job in Vmart mall for Talab Tillo M/F

Salary 8700

# Bank Job (ICICI, AXIS, HDFC in operational

Salary 24581/-

Conact No. 9070415454, 9682541570

Urgently Required

Software Engineer : (Trainee) Male/Female

BCA/MCA, B. Tech/M.Tech – IT

B.Sc/ M.Sc- IT Fresher Salary does not matter for deserving/experience candidate.

Housekeeping Supervisor : BHM or Graduate 1 to 2 years Exp. Salary 10 to 12 Thousand.

90860-85474/ 90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Urgently Required for MNC’s

(1) Jobs in Banks-20 Nos- Salary -1.8 lac to 5.25 lac (CTC)

(2) Jobs in 5 star hotels – 20 Nos-Sal-10 K to 40 K

(3) Jobs in Industrial Sectors – 10 Nos Sal -10 K to 40 K

(4) Jobs in Automobiles Sectors – 15 Nos- Sal – 8 K to 25 K

(5) Jobs in IT Sectors- 50 Nos – Sal – 2.5 lac to 18 lac.

SKYLINE PLACEMENT SERVICES

near Nidesh Appartment opp Bagadi Mandi

Trikuta Nagar Jammu

Mob. 7006111894, 9682567904, 9086930655

1st time in j&K

Vacancies in Corporate Sector

a Program by deptt of

HRD Affiliated by Govt of India

Salary 25000 Plus

To fill form contact between 11.00 am-5 pm at

7889625610, 7889987200

REQUIRED STAFF

S No. Name of the Post Qualification

1. Lect in Chemistry M. Sc in Chemistry + B.Ed

2. History Teacher MA in History + B.Ed

Date of Interview : 10-10-2019

Time : 9 AM to 1 PM

Salary Negotiable

Director

Pragmatic Institute of Education

Krishna Nagar Miran Sahib

Contact No. 9419190547, 9797508368

Required

IELTS/Spoken

English Teacher

Salary 10k to 15k

JP Consultant

Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

7006866614, 9419219237

Required Staff

For Hotel & Restaurant

1. Receptionist (Male) – 02 Nos

2. Cashier – 02 Nos

3. Senior Steward – 02 Nos

4. Steward – 02 Nos

5. Supervisor – 2 Nos

6. Delivery Boy – 02 Nos

Please Contact this phone No.

7780823225, 7006294620