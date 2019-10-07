Employment Oct 7, 2019

Reqd Tutors For
1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th -100 Nos
11th, 12th Med, Non-Med, Comm, Arts -100 Nos
B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BCA, M.Sc, M.Com, MA -100 Nos
NEET, JEE, JKSSB, SSC, Banking, PO, Clerk, CAT/ MBA, SSC-CGLE, CDS, IAS, KAS Exams, other entrance examinations.
Class Rooms Also Available on Rent/ Commission
Home Tutors also contact Freely at Tutorial, Kacchi Chowni
Mb/ Whatapps- 8716037925
Also Tutors for IBPS(PO), Acctt Assistant, English Spoken, IELTS, Computer Courses CDS, NDA
Work from home
PART/ FULL TIME EARN
EXTRA INCOME
1-2 HOURS PER DAY WORK
RETIRED PERSONS, BUSINESS MAN, JOB PERSON, STUDENTS, HOUSEWIVES.
7006957253
PRIYANKA ARORA
ONE CALL CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Salesman and marketing person required for a Plywood and Hardware Shop.
Contact :
Housing experts,
Indra Nagar, Gadigarh.
9419204472 ,7889750379
ABIBPL
Require Staff
* Relationship Manager position 10
Salary 7 to 10K (12th and above)
Indoor Sitting Job
* Collection Executive (Bike Must)
* Survey Executive
Salary (9 to 11K)
Walk in interview on dated 8th and 9th Oct. Tuesday, Wednesday Timing 11.30 to 4 pm
Address: 92 B/A Gole Market Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Contact No.: 7889614596, 8082051850
Required Semi/ Fully Constructed House
Wanted semi /fully constructed single storey two bed room house with or without parking facility in Jammu Municipal area between 3.5 to 7 marla. Contact personally at Ph. No. 7006380502, 7338677709
Property dealers/brokers kindly excuse
Self Employed
Open Acupressure Therapy Center
and
Earn Rs 1000 to Rs 5000/day
Un-employed, House Wife, Retired Person, Businessmen
Contact us: 7006222360, 9906155071
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
B.SC NURSING, GNM
ANM, PHARMACISTS, MPHW 12th/10th pass
May Contact for
Placements
8715866444
or visit Medivista Health Care Services
5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni Jammu
# no registration#
# no half salary#
# Graduate candidates with communication skills (on fixed salary) 12 k
# Sales Executive with exp 15k
# Counselor for MNCs 20k
# Receptionist with communication skills. 10 k
Call 7006723819, 9796810479
Placement
Do Part time work and earn good monthly income. Good opportunity for Ex-servicemen, students, unemployed youth and housewives. Chance to earn good income and be your own Boss.
Contact
7889467730
9419804018
Required
# Security Guard- 20 Nos
Exman/Civil 10th
Salary – 10970/-
# Security Supervisors- 3 Nos
Only Exman Qualification 10+2
Salary – 13970/-
# Job in Vmart mall for Talab Tillo M/F
Salary 8700
# Bank Job (ICICI, AXIS, HDFC in operational
Salary 24581/-
Conact No. 9070415454, 9682541570
Urgently Required
Software Engineer : (Trainee) Male/Female
BCA/MCA, B. Tech/M.Tech – IT
B.Sc/ M.Sc- IT Fresher Salary does not matter for deserving/experience candidate.
Housekeeping Supervisor : BHM or Graduate 1 to 2 years Exp. Salary 10 to 12 Thousand.
90860-85474/ 90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Urgently Required for MNC’s
(1) Jobs in Banks-20 Nos- Salary -1.8 lac to 5.25 lac (CTC)
(2) Jobs in 5 star hotels – 20 Nos-Sal-10 K to 40 K
(3) Jobs in Industrial Sectors – 10 Nos Sal -10 K to 40 K
(4) Jobs in Automobiles Sectors – 15 Nos- Sal – 8 K to 25 K
(5) Jobs in IT Sectors- 50 Nos – Sal – 2.5 lac to 18 lac.
SKYLINE PLACEMENT SERVICES
near Nidesh Appartment opp Bagadi Mandi
Trikuta Nagar Jammu
Mob. 7006111894, 9682567904, 9086930655
1st time in j&K
Vacancies in Corporate Sector
a Program by deptt of
HRD Affiliated by Govt of India
Salary 25000 Plus
To fill form contact between 11.00 am-5 pm at
7889625610, 7889987200
REQUIRED STAFF
S No. Name of the Post Qualification
1. Lect in Chemistry M. Sc in Chemistry + B.Ed
2. History Teacher MA in History + B.Ed
Date of Interview : 10-10-2019
Time : 9 AM to 1 PM
Salary Negotiable
Director
Pragmatic Institute of Education
Krishna Nagar Miran Sahib
Contact No. 9419190547, 9797508368
Required
IELTS/Spoken
English Teacher
Salary 10k to 15k
JP Consultant
Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
7006866614, 9419219237
Required Staff
For Hotel & Restaurant
1. Receptionist (Male) – 02 Nos
2. Cashier – 02 Nos
3. Senior Steward – 02 Nos
4. Steward – 02 Nos
5. Supervisor – 2 Nos
6. Delivery Boy – 02 Nos
Please Contact this phone No.
7780823225, 7006294620
