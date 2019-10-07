Three mortar shells found in Samba village

JAMMU: Three mortar shells were found in a nullah in border village Ghagwal of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
According to official sources here, the old mortar shells were recovered in a nullah near Sangwali Morh in Ghagwal area of Samba district.
The shells were spotted by a villager when he had gone to a field to attend nature’s call.
“Police was informed and a team reached the spot and cordoned off the area. A Bomb Disposal Squad has also been informed for further action,” they added.
(agencies)
