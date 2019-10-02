Employment Oct 2, 2019

Required Staff

1. Receptionist (Female)- 12th/Graduate

1. Sales Officer (Male) (Graduate)

1 Business Development Manager

(Female) (Graduate)

For

Viraj Marble Centre

Auth: Stockist of Lioli Ceramica Pvt. Ltd.

At 2 : 00 PM

Contact: 9682340449

1) Required Two expert – Cooks

Salary upto 15000/- Negotiable

2) One expert – Car Driver

3) Two helpes for Domestic purpose

Contact: 9419192913

Urgently Required

Interview Wednesday & Thursday

1) Teacher School Tutorial, Receptionist, Driver.

2) Office Assistant, Co-ordinator, Supervisor, Peon

3) Staff Nurses, Lab Technician, OT, Technician

4) Showroom, Sales Executive, Jewellery Showroom, M/F

5) MNC’s Company Accountant, M/F, Sales Manager Billing Operator

6) Security Guard, Packing Boys, Helper, Hotels and Restaurant Male

Apply visit Office Ph: 9086193986

Attractive Offer for New Joiner in LIC

Discount on Ist year Premium Hurry Up

Part time full time work

Offline and Online

Earn Extra Income at Home written and data typing work

Work 4 to 5 hours per / day

Businessman, Job person, Retired Person, Housewife and Students etc.

Timing: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Sunday Close

Cont: 9596202336, 8716071784

Self Employed

Open Acupressure Therapy Center

and

Earn Rs 1000 to Rs 5000/day

Un-employed, House Wife, Retired Person, Businessmen

Contact us: 7006222360, 9906155071

Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Wanted

(1) Staff Nurse

(2) O.T Technician

(3) Safai Karamchari

for

Hospital/Nursing Home

Contact :

9419621455/ 9149623829

Staff Wanted (M/F)

1. Audit Assistants

2. Accounts Assistants

Contact:

Darshan Nagpal & Associates

Chartered Accountants

71/5, (1st Floor), Nanak Nagar

(Near Dudhadhari Temple Crossing)

Jammu – 180004

0191-2451558; 94191-40885

Urgently Required for industry

Machine Operator : ITI/Diploma/B. Tech in Mechanical/Electrical/E&C- Fresher-

Salary 8 to 12 Thousand

Supervisor : 12th/Graduage/Post Graduate-

Fresher/Exp. Both Salary : 8 to 12 Thousand

Production Trainer/Supervisor: Diploma/B.Tech

Electrical/Mechanical, Fresher to 2 years

Salary : 10 to 20 Thousand

9596685474

HRRECRUITERCOLOURS@GMAIL.COM

Rose public high school

378 Shastri Nagar Jammu

Required Staff

B.Sc – B.Ed

B.A – B.Ed

B.A

Contact

9419117729

7006444318

Urgently Required

(1) Receptionist 10

Show Rooms

Marketing boy 20

Airport Job

Bank Job, Retail Malls

Security, Factory

Shah Placement and Education Hub

Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmana

9889403324

Ibrar Shah

REQUIRED

Security Persons: 5

For Ware House Jammu

Timing: 9 AM to 8 PM

Contact: 9419183983, 9419180786

Vacancy

Marketing Sales Executive

(Two Wheeler Must)

Narang Furniture Co.,

Gangyal

Contact: 8899700777

nfc@live.in

Unique Public Hr. Sec. School

Gadigarh, Opposite Karn Bagh, Jammu

Required Staff:-

1. General Line Teachers

2. Nursery Trained Teachers

3. Accountant cum Clerk

4. Band Instructor

5. Helpers

Salary: Negotiable

Contact: School Office on 2nd of Oct. between 9 AM to 1 PM

Contact No. 0191-2262913, 9906038788

Principal

Required

Office Assistant (female)

having knowledge of accounts

Salary no bar for right candidates

Contact 84920-77395/ 9419286566

FIRST TIME IN J&K

Be the part of Google Accenture, DELL, HCL

Now Hiring

1. Attractive Salary

2. 5 Days working

3. International Exposure

4. Must have Excellent Communication

5. Willing to work in Shifts

Eligibility – Graduate, B. Tech, MBA, M.Com etc.

REGISTRATION STARTING ON 23 Sept 2019

7006111894, 9682567904, 9086930655