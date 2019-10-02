Employment Oct 2, 2019

Required Staff
1. Receptionist (Female)- 12th/Graduate
1. Sales Officer (Male) (Graduate)
1 Business Development Manager
(Female) (Graduate)
For
Viraj Marble Centre
Auth: Stockist of Lioli Ceramica Pvt. Ltd.
At 2 : 00 PM
Contact: 9682340449
1) Required Two expert – Cooks
Salary upto 15000/- Negotiable
2) One expert – Car Driver
3) Two helpes for Domestic purpose
Contact: 9419192913
Urgently Required
Interview Wednesday & Thursday
1) Teacher School Tutorial, Receptionist, Driver.
2) Office Assistant, Co-ordinator, Supervisor, Peon
3) Staff Nurses, Lab Technician, OT, Technician
4) Showroom, Sales Executive, Jewellery Showroom, M/F
5) MNC’s Company Accountant, M/F, Sales Manager Billing Operator
6) Security Guard, Packing Boys, Helper, Hotels and Restaurant Male
Apply visit Office Ph: 9086193986
Attractive Offer for New Joiner in LIC
Discount on Ist year Premium Hurry Up
Part time full time work
Offline and Online
Earn Extra Income at Home written and data typing work
Work 4 to 5 hours per / day
Businessman, Job person, Retired Person, Housewife and Students etc.
Timing: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
Sunday Close
Cont: 9596202336, 8716071784
Self Employed
Open Acupressure Therapy Center
and
Earn Rs 1000 to Rs 5000/day
Un-employed, House Wife, Retired Person, Businessmen
Contact us: 7006222360, 9906155071
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Wanted
(1) Staff Nurse
(2) O.T Technician
(3) Safai Karamchari
for
Hospital/Nursing Home
Contact :
9419621455/ 9149623829
Staff Wanted (M/F)
1. Audit Assistants
2. Accounts Assistants
Contact:
Darshan Nagpal & Associates
Chartered Accountants
71/5, (1st Floor), Nanak Nagar
(Near Dudhadhari Temple Crossing)
Jammu – 180004
0191-2451558; 94191-40885
Urgently Required for industry
Machine Operator : ITI/Diploma/B. Tech in Mechanical/Electrical/E&C- Fresher-
Salary 8 to 12 Thousand
Supervisor : 12th/Graduage/Post Graduate-
Fresher/Exp. Both Salary : 8 to 12 Thousand
Production Trainer/Supervisor: Diploma/B.Tech
Electrical/Mechanical, Fresher to 2 years
Salary : 10 to 20 Thousand
9596685474
HRRECRUITERCOLOURS@GMAIL.COM
Rose public high school
378 Shastri Nagar Jammu
Required Staff
B.Sc – B.Ed
B.A – B.Ed
B.A
Contact
9419117729
7006444318
Urgently Required
(1) Receptionist 10
Show Rooms
Marketing boy 20
Airport Job
Bank Job, Retail Malls
Security, Factory
Shah Placement and Education Hub
Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmana
9889403324
Ibrar Shah
REQUIRED
Security Persons: 5
For Ware House Jammu
Timing: 9 AM to 8 PM
Contact: 9419183983, 9419180786
Vacancy
Marketing Sales Executive
(Two Wheeler Must)
Narang Furniture Co.,
Gangyal
Contact: 8899700777
nfc@live.in
Unique Public Hr. Sec. School
Gadigarh, Opposite Karn Bagh, Jammu
Required Staff:-
1. General Line Teachers
2. Nursery Trained Teachers
3. Accountant cum Clerk
4. Band Instructor
5. Helpers
Salary: Negotiable
Contact: School Office on 2nd of Oct. between 9 AM to 1 PM
Contact No. 0191-2262913, 9906038788
Principal
Required
Office Assistant (female)
having knowledge of accounts
Salary no bar for right candidates
Contact 84920-77395/ 9419286566
FIRST TIME IN J&K
Be the part of Google Accenture, DELL, HCL
Now Hiring
1. Attractive Salary
2. 5 Days working
3. International Exposure
4. Must have Excellent Communication
5. Willing to work in Shifts
Eligibility – Graduate, B. Tech, MBA, M.Com etc.
REGISTRATION STARTING ON 23 Sept 2019
7006111894, 9682567904, 9086930655
Editorial
Alarming spurt in footfall of drug addicts
Save fading Dal Lake
Reservation for Pahari speaking people
End discrimination with AYUSH sector
International Community must fight terrorism
Operationalise Samba Bus Stand