Employment Oct 19, 2019

SHIPPING PORT
JOB IN UK
Eligibility : 12th
Pass or Graduate
Passport Necessary
Age : 18 to 35 yrs
Salary : 1200 USD
Contact :
7889560818
REQUIRED
SALES EXECUTIVE=02
(For institutional Sales)
Min Experience = 03 Years
KAYTECH SYSTEMS
Airport Road, Gardigarh, Jammu, J&K
Contact: – 7006639855, 0191-2262704
JOB VACANCY
FOR TRAVEL AGENCY
Booking of tickets
Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery.
Female candidates will be preferred
Salary as per industry standards
Address: 815A GANDHINAGAR NEAR DOGRA GROUND LAST MODH
EMAILID: musaibtravels@gmail.com
CONTACT NO: 8825000821/9622444002
Wanted
Restaurant Manager
(minimum 10 years
experience)
Contact :
9796687313
7889795353
PART TIME FULL TIME
Earn extra income
work from home
Work – 1-2 hours per / Day
Businessman, Job Person, Retired, House wife,
Students etc.
7889796383
Female Receptionist
Required
Timing 4 pm – 7.30 pm
Salary: 3000/- only
at RKM Gym
Upper Gummet, near Raghunath Temple, Jammu
For details contact: 9419128283
Grab a Career
Special Opportunity for JK youth (Male/Female)
10th, 12th Pass can become
managers with a leading
Life Insurance Company
For more details call: 9149423556
DOCTORS
Wanted at
Sudan Heart
Care Centre
M. D (Medicine)/ MBBS/ BAMS
Contact : 9419153533
Requirement
* Accountant with computer
operating knowledge – 1
* Dental Doctor (BDS/MDS) – 1
For a running Hospital in heart of city.
Contact: 9419226322, 9796837729
Career Power adda247
Requirement
(1) English Teacher cum Councellor
Experience 1 to 5 year
(2) Office boy
address opposite GGM Science College Canal Road Jammu
8899577169, 9086714677
Required
Need marketing person preferred male with minimum qualification 12th for hosiery products.
Contact at 9419617881,7889359865
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar, Jammu
Ph : 9419296974
STAFF REQUIRED
1. MA B.Ed for Class 12th 1 Post
Subject : Edu./P.Sci./Soc.
2. MA (MSc B.Ed for Classes 8th to 10th 3 Posts
Subjects : English/Maths/Science
3. M.A/ M.Sc/B.Sc B.Ed for Classes 4th to 7th 4 Posts
Subjects : English/Hindi/Maths/Science
4. Female Peons/Helpers 2 Posts
Candidates with min 2 Years of Experience in a Reputed
School can apply with Testimonials on (or) before 25/10/19
Urgently Required
Special opportunity for youth (male/female) to become interns with a web news channel.
Qualification : 12th, Graduation & on.
Walk in Interview on 19th Oct and 21th Oct
Timing – 11.00 am to 4 pm
Contact : 7006584839, 9419845437, 7889409386
Wanted
Technician for Diagnostic Laboratory experienced – 7:30 AM to 2 PM.
Salary Negotiable.
Qualification : B.Sc.-MLT/D-MLT preferred
Call: 9018862510
Required
(1) Driver for Private Car
(2) Driver for three Tyre Auto
(Load Carrier)
Contact :
9419191971
Required
Sales Boy – 3 (Three )
Timming: 10.00 AM to 8.00 PM
Salary : 6000/-
Part Time (Boys )- 4 (Four )
Timming : 9.00 AM to 3.00 PM/3.00 PM
to 9.00 PM
Salary : 3000/-
For Readymade Garments Showroom at Shalamar Road Jammu.
Contact: 7006681155, 9419787561, 8803620691
Work from home
PART / FULL TIME EARN
EXTRA INCOME
RETIRED PERSONS, JOB PERSONS, BUSINESSMAN, HOUSEWIFE, STUDENTS.
7889355882, 7006984094
JOB JOB JOB
A GOVT REGISTERED FIRM
URGENTLY REQUIRED
BOYS & GIRLS
FOR OFFICIAL & NON – OFFICIAL STAFF
Assistant Managers = 20
Office Incharge = 27
Office Staff= 250
MR’s = 325
NOTE : FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY
QUALIFICATION : 8TH, 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATION & ABOVE
INCOME : 8,000 TO 27,000
(AS PER COMPANY RULE)
SO COME WITH YOUR BIO-DATA AT VIVEKANAND CHOWK GUMAT JAMMU OR
CALL : 9622356303, 9622562691
REQUIRED
Salesmen/Salesgirls for Prem & Sons Super Market at Janipur Colony near Govt. Girls High School immediately.
Contact at
Mob. No. 9419182239
Required
1. Nurses (M/F)
(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)
2. Patient Attendent (F)
(Experience/Fresher)
Salary: 7000.00 to 9000.00 PM
Shifts: Day Shift/Night Shift
BHARTI AGENCIES (Regd.)
141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Mob.: 8716949388, 7006832169
ON SPOT INTERVIEW
– IT Engineer – 10 No’s Sal 15K -20 K
– Team Members – 20 No’s Qual 10th Sal 10K
– Manager in Banking – 5 No’s – Exp. 3.25 lac (CTC)
– Receptionist (Busy Knowing) – 2 No’s Sal 10K -12K
– Loan Manager (Location Udhampur) – 1 No’s – Sal 3 lacs (CTC)
– MNC’s, Hotel and Accounting Job – 10 No’s Sal 1.2 lacs to 4 lacs (CTC)
– Labour for Packing -25 Nos. Sal 10K -12K
Skyline Placement Services
Address:- Near Bikaneer Sweets, 1st Floor Opp. Bagri Mandi Chowk, Trikuta Nagar
Ph. 7006221627, 7006111894, 9086930655
Self Employed
open acupressure theraphy center and
earn rs. 1000 to rs 5000 /daily
retired person, businessmen, investor
housewife, un-employed
contact us: 9070152727, 9906155071
address: 400-a, gandhi nagar, jammu near ankur clinic
Urgently Required
for Ltd. Industry
Export Executive: Male/Female – Fresher
MBA in Marketing. Salary 18 Thousand.
EA to chairman – MBA in Finance
Salary upto 25 thousand
Project Manager: MBA in Marketing/ Finance. Salary 40 Thousand.
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
WALK IN INTERVIEW
Required Computer Operator, Minimum Graduate with Diploma in Computer Application. Candidates may report for walk in intervew on 19, 21 and 22 Oct. 2019 at 11.30 AM to 03.00 PM. Salary Negotiable.
Contact Address:
Vikas Transport Company
Plot No. 79, Yard No. 6,
Transport Nagar, Narwal, Jammu
Manager
Mob: 9797390164
Editorial
Treating malnutrition with locally available food
Implementing ‘Polluter Pays Principle’
Provide security to fruit merchants
Retrieving encroached land in Gulmarg
Restoring post-paid mobile services
Stop loot of grey gold