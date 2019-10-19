Employment Oct 19, 2019

SHIPPING PORT

JOB IN UK

Eligibility : 12th

Pass or Graduate

Passport Necessary

Age : 18 to 35 yrs

Salary : 1200 USD

Contact :

7889560818

REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE=02

(For institutional Sales)

Min Experience = 03 Years

KAYTECH SYSTEMS

Airport Road, Gardigarh, Jammu, J&K

Contact: – 7006639855, 0191-2262704

JOB VACANCY

FOR TRAVEL AGENCY

Booking of tickets

Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery.

Female candidates will be preferred

Salary as per industry standards

Address: 815A GANDHINAGAR NEAR DOGRA GROUND LAST MODH

EMAILID: musaibtravels@gmail.com

CONTACT NO: 8825000821/9622444002

Wanted

Restaurant Manager

(minimum 10 years

experience)

Contact :

9796687313

7889795353

PART TIME FULL TIME

Earn extra income

work from home

Work – 1-2 hours per / Day

Businessman, Job Person, Retired, House wife,

Students etc.

7889796383

Female Receptionist

Required

Timing 4 pm – 7.30 pm

Salary: 3000/- only

at RKM Gym

Upper Gummet, near Raghunath Temple, Jammu

For details contact: 9419128283

Grab a Career

Special Opportunity for JK youth (Male/Female)

10th, 12th Pass can become

managers with a leading

Life Insurance Company

For more details call: 9149423556

DOCTORS

Wanted at

Sudan Heart

Care Centre

M. D (Medicine)/ MBBS/ BAMS

Contact : 9419153533

Requirement

* Accountant with computer

operating knowledge – 1

* Dental Doctor (BDS/MDS) – 1

For a running Hospital in heart of city.

Contact: 9419226322, 9796837729

Career Power adda247

Requirement

(1) English Teacher cum Councellor

Experience 1 to 5 year

(2) Office boy

address opposite GGM Science College Canal Road Jammu

8899577169, 9086714677

Required

Need marketing person preferred male with minimum qualification 12th for hosiery products.

Contact at 9419617881,7889359865

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar, Jammu

Ph : 9419296974

STAFF REQUIRED

1. MA B.Ed for Class 12th 1 Post

Subject : Edu./P.Sci./Soc.

2. MA (MSc B.Ed for Classes 8th to 10th 3 Posts

Subjects : English/Maths/Science

3. M.A/ M.Sc/B.Sc B.Ed for Classes 4th to 7th 4 Posts

Subjects : English/Hindi/Maths/Science

4. Female Peons/Helpers 2 Posts

Candidates with min 2 Years of Experience in a Reputed

School can apply with Testimonials on (or) before 25/10/19

Urgently Required

Special opportunity for youth (male/female) to become interns with a web news channel.

Qualification : 12th, Graduation & on.

Walk in Interview on 19th Oct and 21th Oct

Timing – 11.00 am to 4 pm

Contact : 7006584839, 9419845437, 7889409386

Wanted

Technician for Diagnostic Laboratory experienced – 7:30 AM to 2 PM.

Salary Negotiable.

Qualification : B.Sc.-MLT/D-MLT preferred

Call: 9018862510

Required

(1) Driver for Private Car

(2) Driver for three Tyre Auto

(Load Carrier)

Contact :

9419191971

Required

Sales Boy – 3 (Three )

Timming: 10.00 AM to 8.00 PM

Salary : 6000/-

Part Time (Boys )- 4 (Four )

Timming : 9.00 AM to 3.00 PM/3.00 PM

to 9.00 PM

Salary : 3000/-

For Readymade Garments Showroom at Shalamar Road Jammu.

Contact: 7006681155, 9419787561, 8803620691

Work from home

PART / FULL TIME EARN

EXTRA INCOME

RETIRED PERSONS, JOB PERSONS, BUSINESSMAN, HOUSEWIFE, STUDENTS.

7889355882, 7006984094

JOB JOB JOB

A GOVT REGISTERED FIRM

URGENTLY REQUIRED

BOYS & GIRLS

FOR OFFICIAL & NON – OFFICIAL STAFF

Assistant Managers = 20

Office Incharge = 27

Office Staff= 250

MR’s = 325

NOTE : FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY

QUALIFICATION : 8TH, 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATION & ABOVE

INCOME : 8,000 TO 27,000

(AS PER COMPANY RULE)

SO COME WITH YOUR BIO-DATA AT VIVEKANAND CHOWK GUMAT JAMMU OR

CALL : 9622356303, 9622562691

REQUIRED

Salesmen/Salesgirls for Prem & Sons Super Market at Janipur Colony near Govt. Girls High School immediately.

Contact at

Mob. No. 9419182239

Required

1. Nurses (M/F)

(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)

2. Patient Attendent (F)

(Experience/Fresher)

Salary: 7000.00 to 9000.00 PM

Shifts: Day Shift/Night Shift

BHARTI AGENCIES (Regd.)

141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Mob.: 8716949388, 7006832169

ON SPOT INTERVIEW

– IT Engineer – 10 No’s Sal 15K -20 K

– Team Members – 20 No’s Qual 10th Sal 10K

– Manager in Banking – 5 No’s – Exp. 3.25 lac (CTC)

– Receptionist (Busy Knowing) – 2 No’s Sal 10K -12K

– Loan Manager (Location Udhampur) – 1 No’s – Sal 3 lacs (CTC)

– MNC’s, Hotel and Accounting Job – 10 No’s Sal 1.2 lacs to 4 lacs (CTC)

– Labour for Packing -25 Nos. Sal 10K -12K

Skyline Placement Services

Address:- Near Bikaneer Sweets, 1st Floor Opp. Bagri Mandi Chowk, Trikuta Nagar

Ph. 7006221627, 7006111894, 9086930655

Self Employed

open acupressure theraphy center and

earn rs. 1000 to rs 5000 /daily

retired person, businessmen, investor

housewife, un-employed

contact us: 9070152727, 9906155071

address: 400-a, gandhi nagar, jammu near ankur clinic

Urgently Required

for Ltd. Industry

Export Executive: Male/Female – Fresher

MBA in Marketing. Salary 18 Thousand.

EA to chairman – MBA in Finance

Salary upto 25 thousand

Project Manager: MBA in Marketing/ Finance. Salary 40 Thousand.

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

WALK IN INTERVIEW

Required Computer Operator, Minimum Graduate with Diploma in Computer Application. Candidates may report for walk in intervew on 19, 21 and 22 Oct. 2019 at 11.30 AM to 03.00 PM. Salary Negotiable.

Contact Address:

Vikas Transport Company

Plot No. 79, Yard No. 6,

Transport Nagar, Narwal, Jammu

Manager

Mob: 9797390164