India lose three batsmen in first session on opening day of third Test

RANCHI: Electing to bat, India struggled to 71 for three at lunch on the opening day of the third and final Test against South Africa, here on Saturday.

India lost opener Mayank Agarwal (10), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and skipper Virat Kohli (12) with South Africa pacers finally giving a good account of themselves.

Rohit Sharma (38) and vice captain Ajinkya Rahane (11) were at the crease when the break was taken.

India lead the series 2-0, having won in Visakhapatnam and Pune.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 71 for 3 in 23 overs. (R Sharma batting 38, Kagiso Rabada 2/15, Anrich Nortje 1/28). (AGENCIES)