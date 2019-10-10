Employment Oct 10, 2019

A Reputed MNC Requires
candidates for (Free) Training Cum placement programme.
Eligibility : 10th Pass
Location Delhi
Free Food/ Accomodation/ Travel
Cont: 9797522763/ 9858523904
WALK IN INTERVIEW
For the Post Receptionist M/F Minimum Salary 10 K for Hotel Mansar Denis Gate Raghunath Bazar, Jammu.
Saturday 12-10-2019.
Timing: 11 – 5 PM
Cook Wanted
Wanted far Halal Hotel at Jammu
Spl. Rogan Josh, Jakni, Resta, Kewab and all chicken items
9419196794
7051473194
Self Employed
open acupressure theraphy center and
earn rs. 1000 to rs 5000 /daily
retired person, businessmen, investor
housewife, un-employed
contact us: 7006222360, 9906155071
address: 400-a, gandhi nagar, jammu near ankur clinic
URGENTLY REQUIRED
GRADUATE AND POST GRADUATE CANDIDATE FOR SEMI govt. Firm
# Team leaders
# Telecallers
# Digital marketing executives
Walk in Interview with resume and original document on
10 Oct. at 2 pm- 5 pm.
For further detail call 7006723819
TWO BEST COOK & TWO SERVICE BOYS
Required immediately
for Restaurant
Salary Negotiable
Contact: 9419192913
Urgently Required in
5 Star Hotels
1) Chef – 5 Nos – Sal – 15K-25K
2) Waiter – 10 Nos – Sal – 8K-10k
3) Housekeeping – 10 Nos – Sal – 8k-12k
4) Banquet Manager – 5 Nos – Sal – 12k-15k
5) Bar Captain – 2 Nos – Sal – 12k-18k
6) Front Office – 5 Nos – Sal -9k-12k
Skyline Placement Services
Near Nidesh Appartment, Opp Bagri Mandi
Mob: 7006111894, 9682567904, 7006221627
REQUIRED
Experienced for Online Form Filling – Salary as per Interview
Accountant Sal – 10,000/- to 20,000/-
Driver, Security Guard, Sal. 9000/- to 15000/-
House Keeping, Steward Sal. 8000/- 12000/-
Reception, Telle calling, Office Assistant Sal. 7000/- to 12000/-
Call Centre – 7000 to 15,000/-
Airport Job Sal. 9000/- to 15000/-
Helper Packing Male / Female Sal 7000/- to 15000/- Accommodation free Day, Night Shift
Hotel Job, Maid Sal. 6000/- to 9000/-
SIDCO CHOWK, Bari Brahmana
Cont:- 7051844116, 6005578820
Require
REQUIRE SALESMAN FOR THE SALE OF BIO-DEGRADABLE DISPOSAL PRODUCTS : 2 Nos.
Contact at :
9419188848
Require
PERSON FOR MULTI TASKING PURPOSE AT FOOD OUTLET AMPHALLA – 1 No.
Cook for Indian Food : 1 No,.
Cook for Tandoori Food : 1 Nos
Contact :
7889558388
Required
Sales Boy – 3 ( Three )
Timming: 10.00 AM to 8.00 PM
Salary : 6000/-
Part Time ( BOYS )- 4 ( Four )
Timming : 9.00 AM to 3.00 PM/3.00 PM to 9.00 PM
Salary : 3000/-
For Readymade Garments Showroom at Shalamar Road Jammu.
Contact: 7006681155,9419787561,8803620691
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Computer Teacher (F)
Well known as Computer Basics
Fresher Can Also Apply
Timing 9 am to 5 pm
JAI DATTA COMPUTER EDUCATION
EDES/DOEACC
Bari Brahmana SIDCO Chowk
(M) 7006177054, 9796083738
Tirupati convent school
THALORA (MANWAL)
Ph No. 9596354367, 9811550791, 9797936191
REQUIRED TEACHERS
General line Teacher (1) MA. B.Ed
Science Teacher (2) MSc, B.Ed
S. St Teacher (2) MA B.Ed
Salary Rs 6000- 9000
Business Opportunity
in wellness industry
TIME – MONEY FREEDOM LIFESTYLE
WORKING FROM HOME
YOU ARE INVITED FOR 20MINS PRESENTATION
CALL NOW #
POOJA JOSHI 8082086693
YUSUF AHMED 9419247583
Gym Trainner Required
MALE/ FEMALE AT
RKM GYM
Upper Gummat, Kanji House Jammu
For details
Contact: 9419128283
Placement
Do Part time work and earn good monthly income. Good opportunity for Ex-servicemen, students, unemployed youth and housewives. Chance to earn good income and be your own Boss.
Contact
7889467730
9419804018
Urgently Required
for industry
Quality Documentation : B.Sc / B. Pharma with 1 to 3 years of Experience with Pharma Industry Salary negotiable
Marketing Executive : B.Sc/M.Sc or MBA Fresher. Salary 20 Thousand + other benefits
Quality Cheqer : B.Sc/ M.Sc- Fresher
Salary 13 Thousand
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Placement
(1) Receptionist 8 K
(2) Counsellor 8 K
(3) Marketing 10 K
(4) Bank Job 18 K
(5) Airport 18 K
(6) Retail 8 K
(7) Sales b/g 8 K
Shah Placement Education Hub
Mob. 7889403324
Ibrar Naqvi
Required Teachers
Required Teachers (M/F) Immediately. Math, English, S.St, Science, Physics, Chemisry for CBSE class 6 to 12. Freshers can also apply with resume. A well experienced teacher. for English spoken course and Vedic Math, Time 11 to 3 pm.
Lakshya tuition Centre
nearest Cyber Cafe Babbar Chowk
Contact No. 7006529923
Jobs Available
Sector:- Retail, Hospitality, Industries
Min Qualification : 12th and above
Location : Jammu
Students of DDU- GKY (Himayat) andn PMKVY can also apply.
Contact : 7006462913
Business Opportunity
Start Digital Coaching Centre
for 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th
(NEET, JEE)
Smart Class learning with India’s best faculty (Online and Offline Mode)
Investment : Start from 1.5 Lakhs
Area : Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi
Contact : 7006462913
Urgent Required
Female
Receptionist
Kachi Chawni, Jammu
Contact Nos:
7889747922, 7889410595
Jobs in vijaypur & sambA
(1) Girls Supervisors/Executives : No. 25
12th & Computer knowing Sal : 9 K+ESI+PF
(2) Boys Supervisors/Executives = No 25
12th & Computer knowing Sal : 9 K+PF, ESI
(3) ITT/Electrician/Fitter/Electrical No. – 15
(4) Security Guards/Drivers/ No. = 10
(5) Teachers / Accounts/ Co-ordinators No. = 15
Interview on 10, 11, 12 Oct
Contact No.
9086380283
9906913575
WANTED STAFF
1) Car Wash Boy – 3 No. – 7500
2) Car Dry Clean Boy – 3 No. – 8000
3) Helper/Peon – 3 No. – 7500
Fresher can also apply.
554-A Gandhi Nagar Jammu
7006001330, 7006303343
