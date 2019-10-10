Employment Oct 10, 2019

A Reputed MNC Requires

candidates for (Free) Training Cum placement programme.

Eligibility : 10th Pass

Location Delhi

Free Food/ Accomodation/ Travel

Cont: 9797522763/ 9858523904

WALK IN INTERVIEW

For the Post Receptionist M/F Minimum Salary 10 K for Hotel Mansar Denis Gate Raghunath Bazar, Jammu.

Saturday 12-10-2019.

Timing: 11 – 5 PM

Cook Wanted

Wanted far Halal Hotel at Jammu

Spl. Rogan Josh, Jakni, Resta, Kewab and all chicken items

9419196794

7051473194

Self Employed

open acupressure theraphy center and

earn rs. 1000 to rs 5000 /daily

retired person, businessmen, investor

housewife, un-employed

contact us: 7006222360, 9906155071

address: 400-a, gandhi nagar, jammu near ankur clinic

URGENTLY REQUIRED

GRADUATE AND POST GRADUATE CANDIDATE FOR SEMI govt. Firm

# Team leaders

# Telecallers

# Digital marketing executives

Walk in Interview with resume and original document on

10 Oct. at 2 pm- 5 pm.

For further detail call 7006723819

TWO BEST COOK & TWO SERVICE BOYS

Required immediately

for Restaurant

Salary Negotiable

Contact: 9419192913

Urgently Required in

5 Star Hotels

1) Chef – 5 Nos – Sal – 15K-25K

2) Waiter – 10 Nos – Sal – 8K-10k

3) Housekeeping – 10 Nos – Sal – 8k-12k

4) Banquet Manager – 5 Nos – Sal – 12k-15k

5) Bar Captain – 2 Nos – Sal – 12k-18k

6) Front Office – 5 Nos – Sal -9k-12k

Skyline Placement Services

Near Nidesh Appartment, Opp Bagri Mandi

Mob: 7006111894, 9682567904, 7006221627

REQUIRED

Experienced for Online Form Filling – Salary as per Interview

Accountant Sal – 10,000/- to 20,000/-

Driver, Security Guard, Sal. 9000/- to 15000/-

House Keeping, Steward Sal. 8000/- 12000/-

Reception, Telle calling, Office Assistant Sal. 7000/- to 12000/-

Call Centre – 7000 to 15,000/-

Airport Job Sal. 9000/- to 15000/-

Helper Packing Male / Female Sal 7000/- to 15000/- Accommodation free Day, Night Shift

Hotel Job, Maid Sal. 6000/- to 9000/-

SIDCO CHOWK, Bari Brahmana

Cont:- 7051844116, 6005578820

Require

REQUIRE SALESMAN FOR THE SALE OF BIO-DEGRADABLE DISPOSAL PRODUCTS : 2 Nos.

Contact at :

9419188848

Require

PERSON FOR MULTI TASKING PURPOSE AT FOOD OUTLET AMPHALLA – 1 No.

Cook for Indian Food : 1 No,.

Cook for Tandoori Food : 1 Nos

Contact :

7889558388

Required

Sales Boy – 3 ( Three )

Timming: 10.00 AM to 8.00 PM

Salary : 6000/-

Part Time ( BOYS )- 4 ( Four )

Timming : 9.00 AM to 3.00 PM/3.00 PM to 9.00 PM

Salary : 3000/-

For Readymade Garments Showroom at Shalamar Road Jammu.

Contact: 7006681155,9419787561,8803620691

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Computer Teacher (F)

Well known as Computer Basics

Fresher Can Also Apply

Timing 9 am to 5 pm

JAI DATTA COMPUTER EDUCATION

EDES/DOEACC

Bari Brahmana SIDCO Chowk

(M) 7006177054, 9796083738

Tirupati convent school

THALORA (MANWAL)

Ph No. 9596354367, 9811550791, 9797936191

REQUIRED TEACHERS

General line Teacher (1) MA. B.Ed

Science Teacher (2) MSc, B.Ed

S. St Teacher (2) MA B.Ed

Salary Rs 6000- 9000

Business Opportunity

in wellness industry

TIME – MONEY FREEDOM LIFESTYLE

WORKING FROM HOME

YOU ARE INVITED FOR 20MINS PRESENTATION

CALL NOW #

POOJA JOSHI 8082086693

YUSUF AHMED 9419247583

Gym Trainner Required

MALE/ FEMALE AT

RKM GYM

Upper Gummat, Kanji House Jammu

For details

Contact: 9419128283

Placement

Do Part time work and earn good monthly income. Good opportunity for Ex-servicemen, students, unemployed youth and housewives. Chance to earn good income and be your own Boss.

Contact

7889467730

9419804018

Urgently Required

for industry

Quality Documentation : B.Sc / B. Pharma with 1 to 3 years of Experience with Pharma Industry Salary negotiable

Marketing Executive : B.Sc/M.Sc or MBA Fresher. Salary 20 Thousand + other benefits

Quality Cheqer : B.Sc/ M.Sc- Fresher

Salary 13 Thousand

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Placement

(1) Receptionist 8 K

(2) Counsellor 8 K

(3) Marketing 10 K

(4) Bank Job 18 K

(5) Airport 18 K

(6) Retail 8 K

(7) Sales b/g 8 K

Shah Placement Education Hub

Mob. 7889403324

Ibrar Naqvi

Required Teachers

Required Teachers (M/F) Immediately. Math, English, S.St, Science, Physics, Chemisry for CBSE class 6 to 12. Freshers can also apply with resume. A well experienced teacher. for English spoken course and Vedic Math, Time 11 to 3 pm.

Lakshya tuition Centre

nearest Cyber Cafe Babbar Chowk

Contact No. 7006529923

Jobs Available

Sector:- Retail, Hospitality, Industries

Min Qualification : 12th and above

Location : Jammu

Students of DDU- GKY (Himayat) andn PMKVY can also apply.

Contact : 7006462913

Business Opportunity

Start Digital Coaching Centre

for 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th

(NEET, JEE)

Smart Class learning with India’s best faculty (Online and Offline Mode)

Investment : Start from 1.5 Lakhs

Area : Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi

Contact : 7006462913

Urgent Required

Female

Receptionist

Kachi Chawni, Jammu

Contact Nos:

7889747922, 7889410595

Jobs in vijaypur & sambA

(1) Girls Supervisors/Executives : No. 25

12th & Computer knowing Sal : 9 K+ESI+PF

(2) Boys Supervisors/Executives = No 25

12th & Computer knowing Sal : 9 K+PF, ESI

(3) ITT/Electrician/Fitter/Electrical No. – 15

(4) Security Guards/Drivers/ No. = 10

(5) Teachers / Accounts/ Co-ordinators No. = 15

Interview on 10, 11, 12 Oct

Contact No.

9086380283

9906913575

WANTED STAFF

1) Car Wash Boy – 3 No. – 7500

2) Car Dry Clean Boy – 3 No. – 8000

3) Helper/Peon – 3 No. – 7500

Fresher can also apply.

554-A Gandhi Nagar Jammu

7006001330, 7006303343