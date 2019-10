PUNE: Electing to bat, India were 77 for one in their first innings at lunch on the opening day of the second cricket Test against South Africa here on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 77/1 in 25 overs (Mayank Agarwal 34 batting, Cheteshwar Pujara 19 batting, Kagiso Rabada 1/26). (AGENCIES)