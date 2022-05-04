Employment May 4, 2022

Staff Required

FOR UDHAMPUR OFFICE

1. OFFICE ASSISTANT (FEMALE)

(Graduation or above)

2. RECEPTIONIST CUM HELPER (F)

(10+2 or above)

“SALARY NO BAR”

Contact with your resume at

BHARTI HEALTHCARE AGENCIES

B.O: OPPOSITE VED MANDIR ADARSH COLONY, UDHAMPUR (J&K)

8899578488 (m)

Required Ielts Teacher (Full Time)

Preference: Female Excellent Command on English.

Landmark Immigration

Gandhi Nagar Jammu (7006866614, 9419219237)

Urgently Required

* Principal for playway school – F

* Education Counsellor – F

* Staff for play way school – F

* Coordinator for Institute – F

* Spoken English Trainer – F

* Teachers for Home Tuition – M/F

* Teachers for all subjects

upto class 10th – M/F

Location Roop Nagar,

Subash Nagar & Patoli

Contact No. 9541265920

KC INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Requires following staff

1. Estate Manager (To lookafter the overall supervision of the school Property/Infrastructure)

2. IT Professional/ Technician (Having knowledge of hardware & software & repairing of computers with 3 yrs of job experience)

3. Ground Man (Maintenance of all the sports grounds)

Salary- Negotiable.

Contact Nos: 8825035700 & 7780972185.

Send resume at

kcisvision@gmail.com

Job Opportunity

Tek Infotree (MNC)

Invites applications from young and dynamic individuals with exemplary communication skills.

Salary: – Best in the industry.

Forward CV:

savinash@infotreeglobal.com

REQUIRED

Required Saleman for

showroom 2 no Male /

quardinator Female 1 No for Showroom / Storekeeper 1 No /Market cudinator 1 No ale

T R Gupta and Sons

Railway Road Nanak Nagar Shivaji Chownk Nanak Nagar Jammu Opp Petrol pump

94191 90165, 95968 70414,9 4191 88669

Urgently Required

Full time Female house maid and baby sitter required. Food and accommodation provided.

Location Sainik colony.

Call on – 9906997677

Urgently Required

We at S R TechnoMed have an urgent opening for a Female candidate for HR/PA

Qualification: MBA (HR)

Experience: 3-4 Years

Location: Jammu

Please send your Resume:

Mb. No : 9890129883

Address : Lane No. 12 S D Public School Near Jagat Resort Shakti Nagar Jammu.

JOB OPENING IN INDIA OR ABROAD 100% GURANTEE

Required male /female candidate for banking, banncca insurance, hotels, malls and pvt companies, factories,gurds,airports …etc

Qualification:8th to graduation

Interested candidate cont on 9797659017/9796661061

Urgently Required

A Reputed Organization requires Graduate “Sales Executive” having good skills to handle sales and marketing. Candidate should have good communication skills and should be able to plan and penetrate in to various markets of Jammu to achieve Target Sales. Candidates must be well-versed with marketing.

Timing: 12 Noon to 02 PM (Wednesday to Friday)

Company Name: Rachna Spares

Address : Shop No. 129 Yard No. 6,

Transport Nagar, Narwal, Jammu-180006

Contact : 07006679043/07051002963

Email ID: rachna.spares@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Certified Trainer

For a New Gym at Bakshi Nagar

Contact No:

9906281293

PART TIME VACANCY

Coaching Classes.

– 5th to 10th Classes English, Hindi,Social Science,Maths and Science.

Skills Development Trainer.

– Tally and Busy.

Candidates who live nearby area Kunjwani, Greater Kailash, Bari Brahmana and Kalu Chak are preferred.

SVI Greater Kailash, Jammu

8715070410