Employment May 4, 2022

Staff Required
FOR UDHAMPUR OFFICE
1. OFFICE ASSISTANT (FEMALE)
(Graduation or above)
2. RECEPTIONIST CUM HELPER (F)
(10+2 or above)
“SALARY NO BAR”
Contact with your resume at
BHARTI HEALTHCARE AGENCIES
B.O: OPPOSITE VED MANDIR ADARSH COLONY, UDHAMPUR (J&K)
8899578488 (m)
Required Ielts Teacher (Full Time)
Preference: Female Excellent Command on English.
Landmark Immigration
Gandhi Nagar Jammu (7006866614, 9419219237)
Urgently Required
* Principal for playway school – F
* Education Counsellor – F
* Staff for play way school – F
* Coordinator for Institute – F
* Spoken English Trainer – F
* Teachers for Home Tuition – M/F
* Teachers for all subjects
upto class 10th – M/F
Location Roop Nagar,
Subash Nagar & Patoli
Contact No. 9541265920
KC INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
Requires following staff
1. Estate Manager (To lookafter the overall supervision of the school Property/Infrastructure)
2. IT Professional/ Technician (Having knowledge of hardware & software & repairing of computers with 3 yrs of job experience)
3. Ground Man (Maintenance of all the sports grounds)
Salary- Negotiable.
Contact Nos: 8825035700 & 7780972185.
Send resume at
kcisvision@gmail.com
Job Opportunity
Tek Infotree (MNC)
Invites applications from young and dynamic individuals with exemplary communication skills.
Salary: – Best in the industry.
Forward CV:
savinash@infotreeglobal.com
REQUIRED
Required Saleman for
showroom 2 no Male /
quardinator Female 1 No for Showroom / Storekeeper 1 No /Market cudinator 1 No ale
T R Gupta and Sons
Railway Road Nanak Nagar Shivaji Chownk Nanak Nagar Jammu Opp Petrol pump
94191 90165, 95968 70414,9 4191 88669
Urgently Required
Full time Female house maid and baby sitter required. Food and accommodation provided.
Location Sainik colony.
Call on – 9906997677
Urgently Required
We at S R TechnoMed have an urgent opening for a Female candidate for HR/PA
Qualification: MBA (HR)
Experience: 3-4 Years
Location: Jammu
Please send your Resume:
Mb. No : 9890129883
Address : Lane No. 12 S D Public School Near Jagat Resort Shakti Nagar Jammu.
JOB OPENING IN INDIA OR ABROAD 100% GURANTEE
Required male /female candidate for banking, banncca insurance, hotels, malls and pvt companies, factories,gurds,airports …etc
Qualification:8th to graduation
Interested candidate cont on 9797659017/9796661061
Urgently Required
A Reputed Organization requires Graduate “Sales Executive” having good skills to handle sales and marketing. Candidate should have good communication skills and should be able to plan and penetrate in to various markets of Jammu to achieve Target Sales. Candidates must be well-versed with marketing.
Timing: 12 Noon to 02 PM (Wednesday to Friday)
Company Name: Rachna Spares
Address : Shop No. 129 Yard No. 6,
Transport Nagar, Narwal, Jammu-180006
Contact : 07006679043/07051002963
Email ID: rachna.spares@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Certified Trainer
For a New Gym at Bakshi Nagar
Contact No:
9906281293
PART TIME VACANCY
Coaching Classes.
– 5th to 10th Classes English, Hindi,Social Science,Maths and Science.
Skills Development Trainer.
– Tally and Busy.
Candidates who live nearby area Kunjwani, Greater Kailash, Bari Brahmana and Kalu Chak are preferred.
SVI Greater Kailash, Jammu
8715070410