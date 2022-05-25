Employment May 25, 2022

Wanted
DTP
Operator
Having sound knowledge of DTP Software such as Quarkxpress, CorelDraw, PageMaker, Photoshop and proficient in English Typing.
Sent your resume:
excelsior65@gmail.com
Required
An Accountant for a manufacturing concern situated at Bari Brahmana having experience of 10 to 15 years with knowledge of the Busy, GST, ESI, PF, TCS and TDS.
Preference will be given to person who has worked under CA
Interview on 26/05/2022
from 3.00 p.m to 5.00 pm.
Salary negotiable.
NEW KISSAN MILK FOODS
sidco Industrial Complex Lane No.-6
Phase -II Bari Brahmana Samba
Contact- 9906503461, 8492955241
JOB JOB JOB
Required Computer Teacher
(Candidate should be knowledge Basic, Tally, Busy, GST)
I.C.P. Rani Park Jammu
Contact No. 7889542846
7006001085
REQUIRED
Require Sales Person in Jammu for Ayurvedic Household Goods. Apply within 10 days with brief biodata
herbalproducts1972@gmail.com
JOB @ BANKING SECTOR
Operation & Sales Profile
In Different Banks.
SALARY : 15K- 30k/M
QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION MIN.
AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS
LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH,RAJOURI,PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.
Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
7889846668 7006223526, 8899408151
REQUIRED
A DRIVER FOR A CATERING SHOP IN SAINIK COLONY JAMMU.
SALARY : Rs. 8000 per month
Contact : 9419290172
BOOK KEEPING AND
ACCOUNTING
HI I AM AN ACCOUNTANT.I AM LOOKING FOR EXTRA HOURS OF WORK.I HAVE GOOD EXPERIENCE OF ACCOUNTS, GST RETURNS,INCOME TAX,RECONCILIATION, FINALISATION OF ACCOUNTS ,TDS ETC BOTH MANUALLY AND COMPUTERISED.FOR GOOD SERVICE CONTACT ON BELOW NO
9622183362
EMAIL ID:-SUNNY72703@GMAIL.COM
Urgently Required
* Part time maid’s/servant/caretaker/ available
* Machine Operator- 12K – 15K
* MR/Sales Manager- 15K-20K
* Computer Operator – 10K-15K
* Telecaller’s/Receptionist- 8K-12K
* Security Guard
Contact at: Brave Security & Placement Service
H.No. 669-C, Sainik Colony, Chowadhi Road, Jammu
Email id: bsbravesec@gmail.com
9796733175, 8976706047
Urgently required
Interview Wednesday to Thursday
1. Office coordinator.office telly caller
2. Accountant.computer operator
3. Receptionist.supervisor.
4. Securty guard helper.salesman
5. Industry sector job.& Private sector
Offical & non offical job
Ph 6006796637
Email vaman1226@gmail.com
Job Jammu