Employment May 25, 2022

Wanted

DTP

Operator

Having sound knowledge of DTP Software such as Quarkxpress, CorelDraw, PageMaker, Photoshop and proficient in English Typing.

Sent your resume:

excelsior65@gmail.com

Required

An Accountant for a manufacturing concern situated at Bari Brahmana having experience of 10 to 15 years with knowledge of the Busy, GST, ESI, PF, TCS and TDS.

Preference will be given to person who has worked under CA

Interview on 26/05/2022

from 3.00 p.m to 5.00 pm.

Salary negotiable.

NEW KISSAN MILK FOODS

sidco Industrial Complex Lane No.-6

Phase -II Bari Brahmana Samba

Contact- 9906503461, 8492955241

JOB JOB JOB

Required Computer Teacher

(Candidate should be knowledge Basic, Tally, Busy, GST)

I.C.P. Rani Park Jammu

Contact No. 7889542846

7006001085

REQUIRED

Require Sales Person in Jammu for Ayurvedic Household Goods. Apply within 10 days with brief biodata

herbalproducts1972@gmail.com

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

Operation & Sales Profile

In Different Banks.

SALARY : 15K- 30k/M

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH,RAJOURI,PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.

Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

7889846668 7006223526, 8899408151

REQUIRED

A DRIVER FOR A CATERING SHOP IN SAINIK COLONY JAMMU.

SALARY : Rs. 8000 per month

Contact : 9419290172

BOOK KEEPING AND

ACCOUNTING

HI I AM AN ACCOUNTANT.I AM LOOKING FOR EXTRA HOURS OF WORK.I HAVE GOOD EXPERIENCE OF ACCOUNTS, GST RETURNS,INCOME TAX,RECONCILIATION, FINALISATION OF ACCOUNTS ,TDS ETC BOTH MANUALLY AND COMPUTERISED.FOR GOOD SERVICE CONTACT ON BELOW NO

9622183362

EMAIL ID:-SUNNY72703@GMAIL.COM

Urgently Required

* Part time maid’s/servant/caretaker/ available

* Machine Operator- 12K – 15K

* MR/Sales Manager- 15K-20K

* Computer Operator – 10K-15K

* Telecaller’s/Receptionist- 8K-12K

* Security Guard

Contact at: Brave Security & Placement Service

H.No. 669-C, Sainik Colony, Chowadhi Road, Jammu

Email id: bsbravesec@gmail.com

9796733175, 8976706047

Urgently required

Interview Wednesday to Thursday

1. Office coordinator.office telly caller

2. Accountant.computer operator

3. Receptionist.supervisor.

4. Securty guard helper.salesman

5. Industry sector job.& Private sector

Offical & non offical job

Ph 6006796637

Email vaman1226@gmail.com

Job Jammu