Employment May 13, 2022

REQUIRED
A guard is required in a Food company located in Gangyal. The applicant must be from adjoining localities of Gangyal.
Contact: Manager (Admin) on
9797086860
Urgently required
Female Computer Teacher
in Bari Brahmana
Having knowledge of Basics, HTML, Tally, Busy, Typing and programming
Experience upto 5 years
Salary- 10k
Send resume@ nistbb@rediffmail.com
Contact: 95966 06499
MUTUAL JOB TRANSFER
ANY GOVT. JR STAFF NURSE (PERMANENT) INTERESTED IN MUTUAL TRANSFER FROM JAMMU TO DISTRICT HOSPITAL UDHAMPUR MAY PLEASE
CONTACT AT
9906066564, 7006062180
REQUIRED
ENGLISH TRAINER
FEMALES ONLY
MUST BE FLUENT IN ENGLISH
(FRESHERS MAY ALSO APPLY)
HANDSOME SALARY
Contact: 9419222584, 7889532931
569/A, GANDHI NAGAR, Above Kumar and Kumar Sports, JAMMU
Jobs Jobs Jobs
For Experienced, Freshers and Retired
Job in Multinational Company,
Salary 2.52 per lakhs
Qualification:- Graduation, 12th
Contact:- 9070862222, 7006234826
Required
Boy – 2 (For online form filling, knowledge of MS Office & Corel Draw )
Boy – 2 (For Mobile Repairing).
Salesmen – 2 (with driving licence)
Salary Negotiable
Shop Location: Resham Ghar & Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Cont: 9796695761,
9796855225
URGENT JOB REQUIREMENT
Female candidate required for the post of receptionist or Dental hygienist at a handsome salary
Location – Anand Dental Clinic, Shastri Nagar, Estd. 1986
Interview details
Walk-in interview
Contact – 9086077774
Email resume at Anshul2226@gmail.com
Accountant Required
Required a male candidate for the post of accountant have experties in Busy accounting software in Trading Firm with minimum one year experience.
Workin hours – 10:00 am to 7:30 PM
Qualification = B.Com
Salary = 12000/- per month
Weekly Holiday- Sunday
101/P, Sec-5, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Near Sai Palace
Contact No.: 6005023865
Required
Immediately required promoter for IFB Appliances
Salary: 10K -14K + Incentives
Contact: 9858784350
Email: vishal@ifbglobal.com
HIRING NOW
1. Operations Manager – (1)
2. Packaging Boys -(3)
3. Finance Manager – 2 years experience – (1)
4. Stock Manager – (1)
Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu
Salary – Rs 6000 – Rs 20000
info.handmadeco@gmail.com
Or whatsapp your resume
on 8899858823
Required
A Sales Girl required for jewellery shop Jain Bazar Jammu Timings 11:30 AM to 7:30 PM Age required 22-28 years
Ph. 9906367896
ONENESS NATION
Urgently Required 36 Boys / Girls for official and non official staff in Jammu and other office of Jammu and Kashmir.
Note:- Fresher’s can also apply
Qualification: 10th, 12th and above
Income: 13,000 to 20,000 (P/M)
(As per Co. Rule)
So, Bring your full Bio Data and get a Job Walk in Interview from today to till 31-05-2022 Oneness Nation
153/6, Ambika Colony, Bye Pass Kunjwani, Jammu
Contact:- 9103129166, 6005679763
REQUIRED
Immediate requirement of experienced person in travel company at Jammu. Candidates should have qualification and experience in tourism. Salary+incentives. Please contact on WhatsApp with your details on
9469060940
Job alert:
Openings for candidates having necessary knowledge in e-procurement handling (GeM included), Proficient in MS Office Apps, Verbal & E-mail communication, Accounting (Tally ERP9/Busy).
Another opening for Experienced person for installation of Machinery & Equipment
Call: 7006014495, 9419140496
Timing: 9:30 am to 6:00 pm
Salary as per skills & experience
Required Salesmen
Required Experienced
Salesmen, having a valid
Pharmacy licence for a Chemist Shop.
Cont Nos :
8826003892
&
9419133892
Urgently Required
Female doctor
(BUMS/ BHMS/BAMS)
Front Office Executive – Male/Female
For a Reputed Doctor’s
clinic in Gandhi Nagar
Contact: 8587962237
Shubhra Ranjan IAS Jammu Centre
Requirement :
1) Academic counselor
2) Marketing executive
(Candidate should have knowledge of Competitive examination like KAS/IAS)
Contact – 8082048324
AMAZON PAINT INDIA
Urgent Requirement
for Paint Company.
Sales Executive – 02
Telecaller – 01
Candidate should be Graduate and local Jammu area. Own Convenience must. Fixed Salary+ Daily TA+ Incentive.
Contact: 6006613149, 9858220897