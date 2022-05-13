Employment May 13, 2022

REQUIRED

A guard is required in a Food company located in Gangyal. The applicant must be from adjoining localities of Gangyal.

Contact: Manager (Admin) on

9797086860

Urgently required

Female Computer Teacher

in Bari Brahmana

Having knowledge of Basics, HTML, Tally, Busy, Typing and programming

Experience upto 5 years

Salary- 10k

Send resume@ nistbb@rediffmail.com

Contact: 95966 06499

MUTUAL JOB TRANSFER

ANY GOVT. JR STAFF NURSE (PERMANENT) INTERESTED IN MUTUAL TRANSFER FROM JAMMU TO DISTRICT HOSPITAL UDHAMPUR MAY PLEASE

CONTACT AT

9906066564, 7006062180

REQUIRED

ENGLISH TRAINER

FEMALES ONLY

MUST BE FLUENT IN ENGLISH

(FRESHERS MAY ALSO APPLY)

HANDSOME SALARY

Contact: 9419222584, 7889532931

569/A, GANDHI NAGAR, Above Kumar and Kumar Sports, JAMMU

Jobs Jobs Jobs

For Experienced, Freshers and Retired

Job in Multinational Company,

Salary 2.52 per lakhs

Qualification:- Graduation, 12th

Contact:- 9070862222, 7006234826

Required

Boy – 2 (For online form filling, knowledge of MS Office & Corel Draw )

Boy – 2 (For Mobile Repairing).

Salesmen – 2 (with driving licence)

Salary Negotiable

Shop Location: Resham Ghar & Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Cont: 9796695761,

9796855225

URGENT JOB REQUIREMENT

Female candidate required for the post of receptionist or Dental hygienist at a handsome salary

Location – Anand Dental Clinic, Shastri Nagar, Estd. 1986

Interview details

Walk-in interview

Contact – 9086077774

Email resume at Anshul2226@gmail.com

Accountant Required

Required a male candidate for the post of accountant have experties in Busy accounting software in Trading Firm with minimum one year experience.

Workin hours – 10:00 am to 7:30 PM

Qualification = B.Com

Salary = 12000/- per month

Weekly Holiday- Sunday

101/P, Sec-5, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Near Sai Palace

Contact No.: 6005023865

Required

Immediately required promoter for IFB Appliances

Salary: 10K -14K + Incentives

Contact: 9858784350

Email: vishal@ifbglobal.com

HIRING NOW

1. Operations Manager – (1)

2. Packaging Boys -(3)

3. Finance Manager – 2 years experience – (1)

4. Stock Manager – (1)

Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary – Rs 6000 – Rs 20000

info.handmadeco@gmail.com

Or whatsapp your resume

on 8899858823

Required

A Sales Girl required for jewellery shop Jain Bazar Jammu Timings 11:30 AM to 7:30 PM Age required 22-28 years

Ph. 9906367896

ONENESS NATION

Urgently Required 36 Boys / Girls for official and non official staff in Jammu and other office of Jammu and Kashmir.

Note:- Fresher’s can also apply

Qualification: 10th, 12th and above

Income: 13,000 to 20,000 (P/M)

(As per Co. Rule)

So, Bring your full Bio Data and get a Job Walk in Interview from today to till 31-05-2022 Oneness Nation

153/6, Ambika Colony, Bye Pass Kunjwani, Jammu

Contact:- 9103129166, 6005679763

REQUIRED

Immediate requirement of experienced person in travel company at Jammu. Candidates should have qualification and experience in tourism. Salary+incentives. Please contact on WhatsApp with your details on

9469060940

Job alert:

Openings for candidates having necessary knowledge in e-procurement handling (GeM included), Proficient in MS Office Apps, Verbal & E-mail communication, Accounting (Tally ERP9/Busy).

Another opening for Experienced person for installation of Machinery & Equipment

Call: 7006014495, 9419140496

Timing: 9:30 am to 6:00 pm

Salary as per skills & experience

Required Salesmen

Required Experienced

Salesmen, having a valid

Pharmacy licence for a Chemist Shop.

Cont Nos :

8826003892

&

9419133892

Urgently Required

Female doctor

(BUMS/ BHMS/BAMS)

Front Office Executive – Male/Female

For a Reputed Doctor’s

clinic in Gandhi Nagar

Contact: 8587962237

Shubhra Ranjan IAS Jammu Centre

Requirement :

1) Academic counselor

2) Marketing executive

(Candidate should have knowledge of Competitive examination like KAS/IAS)

Contact – 8082048324

AMAZON PAINT INDIA

Urgent Requirement

for Paint Company.

Sales Executive – 02

Telecaller – 01

Candidate should be Graduate and local Jammu area. Own Convenience must. Fixed Salary+ Daily TA+ Incentive.

Contact: 6006613149, 9858220897