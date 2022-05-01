Employment May 1, 2022

JOB VACANCY SALESMEN

REQUIREMENTS:

1) 1-2 year on-field experience in sales of items like dal, atta, besan and dalliya

2) Good communication skills and networking

3) Based in Jammu district

CONTACT DETAILS PHONE NUMBER:

+91-9419187778 +91-9149580678

COMPANY: Sansar Flour and Dal Mill

Phase 3, Gangyal Industrial Area, Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir 180010

REQUIRED

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

PHP, HTML, CSS, MYSQL, JQUERY

WORK FROM HOME

OWN LAPTOP/PC

SEND CV –

pranjalcommunications999@gmail.com

Job Opportunity

Tek Infotree (MNC)

Invites applications from young and dynamic individuals with exemplary communication skills.

Salary: – Best in the industry.

Forward CV:

savinash@infotreeglobal.com

Wanted

1. Teachers (Nur to 8th) – 10 Nos

2. Computer Operator -1 No

Apply those who are really need a job and staying in Channi Himmat or having own scooty.

9419100331

rajeshsetindia@gmail.com

STAFF REQUIRED

1.) Supervisors-03

2.) Receptionist-01

3.) Stewards-06

These vacancies are for a reputed hotel in Patnitop.

Contact immediately on

9419163001 & 9622024001

NAVEEN SHIKSHA ACADEMY

Narwal Bala, Jammu

Email: nsajammu@gmail.com

Staff Required

1. B.A, B.Ed – Urdu Knowing

2. BA, B.Ed – General

3. B.Sc, B.Ed – General

Contact No: 9419146066, 9419644438

From:- Principal

Teacher Required

For Best Tutorial

Centre/Home Tutor

Salary 5,000-30,000 (As Per Exp.)

Address : IT Tutorial

Opp. Apex Centre Kachi Chawni Jammu

Contact : 8491036878, 9682600411

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE + TELECALLING ( having basic knowledge of computer / Digital Marketing / Graphic Designer )

SALARY NO BAR

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE

231/ A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

SEND YOUR RESUME AT info@trinityvaastu.com

Call 9999051719 , 9419190432

Required

1) Operator for Bag Printing Machine

Male -01

2) Worker for PP/HDPE Bags Stitching with sewing machine Male/Female-02

3) Helper

Male/Female 02

M/S KASHMIR HANDLOOM IND.

INDUSTRIAL AREA, LANE NO. 12, PHASE II, NEAR POLICE STATION, GANGYAL JAMMU

Mob. 9419186549, 7889610837

Wanted

Smart & Hardworker

Sales Executive For

Marketing of Yugcol/Fevicol

Adhesive.

Contact :

Rakesh Jandial

49 D New Rehari Chungi

Opp Punjab & Sind Bank

Ph. 9419185128-7006282984

REQUIRED

Helper for shop

at Digiana Gangyal

(Industrial Parts)

Timing 9 am- 7 pm

Contact (M)

7889392265

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY

For, Hotels and Restaurants workers

Desirous of getting work permit and Permanent residence for “Canada’’

Only for F&B service persons.

Captains, Manager and Executives can apply Age Between 18 to 45.

Cook and House Keeping Staff

For more information call on

82880-09862

Or Email their details on

Sudeshbhasin06@yahoo.com

Crescent public school

DISCO ROAD JANIPUR, JAMMU

Email:-

infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No. 0191-2535337, 0191-4019424

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

NTT Relevant Degree

PRT All Subjects Relevant Degree

Computer Teacher Relevant Degree

PTI Teacher Relevant Degree

Visit the school office on all working days from 10 am-2pm

with your Resume and two coloured photos