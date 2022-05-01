Employment May 1, 2022

JOB VACANCY SALESMEN
REQUIREMENTS:
1) 1-2 year on-field experience in sales of items like dal, atta, besan and dalliya
2) Good communication skills and networking
3) Based in Jammu district
CONTACT DETAILS PHONE NUMBER:
+91-9419187778 +91-9149580678
COMPANY: Sansar Flour and Dal Mill
Phase 3, Gangyal Industrial Area, Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir 180010
REQUIRED
SOFTWARE DEVELOPER
PHP, HTML, CSS, MYSQL, JQUERY
WORK FROM HOME
OWN LAPTOP/PC
SEND CV –
pranjalcommunications999@gmail.com
Job Opportunity
Tek Infotree (MNC)
Invites applications from young and dynamic individuals with exemplary communication skills.
Salary: – Best in the industry.
Forward CV:
savinash@infotreeglobal.com
Wanted
1. Teachers (Nur to 8th) – 10 Nos
2. Computer Operator -1 No
Apply those who are really need a job and staying in Channi Himmat or having own scooty.
9419100331
rajeshsetindia@gmail.com
STAFF REQUIRED
1.) Supervisors-03
2.) Receptionist-01
3.) Stewards-06
These vacancies are for a reputed hotel in Patnitop.
Contact immediately on
9419163001 & 9622024001
NAVEEN SHIKSHA ACADEMY
Narwal Bala, Jammu
Email: nsajammu@gmail.com
Staff Required
1. B.A, B.Ed – Urdu Knowing
2. BA, B.Ed – General
3. B.Sc, B.Ed – General
Contact No: 9419146066, 9419644438
From:- Principal
Teacher Required
For Best Tutorial
Centre/Home Tutor
Salary 5,000-30,000 (As Per Exp.)
Address : IT Tutorial
Opp. Apex Centre Kachi Chawni Jammu
Contact : 8491036878, 9682600411
JOB OPPORTUNITY
REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE + TELECALLING ( having basic knowledge of computer / Digital Marketing / Graphic Designer )
SALARY NO BAR
FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE
231/ A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU
SEND YOUR RESUME AT info@trinityvaastu.com
Call 9999051719 , 9419190432
Required
1) Operator for Bag Printing Machine
Male -01
2) Worker for PP/HDPE Bags Stitching with sewing machine Male/Female-02
3) Helper
Male/Female 02
M/S KASHMIR HANDLOOM IND.
INDUSTRIAL AREA, LANE NO. 12, PHASE II, NEAR POLICE STATION, GANGYAL JAMMU
Mob. 9419186549, 7889610837
Wanted
Smart & Hardworker
Sales Executive For
Marketing of Yugcol/Fevicol
Adhesive.
Contact :
Rakesh Jandial
49 D New Rehari Chungi
Opp Punjab & Sind Bank
Ph. 9419185128-7006282984
REQUIRED
Helper for shop
at Digiana Gangyal
(Industrial Parts)
Timing 9 am- 7 pm
Contact (M)
7889392265
GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY
For, Hotels and Restaurants workers
Desirous of getting work permit and Permanent residence for “Canada’’
Only for F&B service persons.
Captains, Manager and Executives can apply Age Between 18 to 45.
Cook and House Keeping Staff
For more information call on
82880-09862
Or Email their details on
Sudeshbhasin06@yahoo.com
Crescent public school
DISCO ROAD JANIPUR, JAMMU
Email:-
infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No. 0191-2535337, 0191-4019424
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
NTT Relevant Degree
PRT All Subjects Relevant Degree
Computer Teacher Relevant Degree
PTI Teacher Relevant Degree
Visit the school office on all working days from 10 am-2pm
with your Resume and two coloured photos