Employment Mar 9, 2022

Job@banking sector

Operation & Sales Profile

In Different Banks.

SALARY : 15K- 30k/M

QUALIFIACTION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.

Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

9622637265 7889846668, 8899408151

Vacancy In Manya’s Tutorial

Lecturer Required

1) Biology 2) Physics

3) Chemistry 4) Mathematics

5) Pol. Science 6) History

7) Geography

Contact us at: H.No. 255, Nai Basti,

Opp. Gupta Book Palace B.O. 151, Near Nirankari Bhawan, Sanjay Nagar Chowk.

Ph. 8082988247, 7006425475

WANTED

1) Marketing Executive for our products in J&K

2) Drivers for L.M.V preferably from Bari Brahmana, Sarore & Surrounding area.

3) Office Assistant cum sale man with computer knowledge.

M/s Shiv Om Enterprises

Pls:- Contact: 94191-14241, 9419219219

REQUIRED-MR

(MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE)

MALE – 2 NO.

FEMALE – 2 NO.

Candidate must be Graduate or Above Effective Communication Skills

Having Own Vehicle

Send your resume on following email

Contact: 9419861215, 6005400611, 7780881994

Email: Swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

SHREE NARSING PUBLIC SCHOOL

BADI MADHANI (BIRPUR)

Application are invited for the appointment on the following teachers.

1) TGT’s – BA, B.ed

2) PRT’s – BA, B.ed

3) Nursery Trained Teacher – BA

Experienced and freshers can also apply

Salary will be negotiable

For Contact Dial:

7006538087, 9796244817

Required

Required field boy for sales and marketing and female office assistant having knowledge of computer for office in Sainik Colony.

Contact 9419193252

U-mart

Required

Male/Female and helpers for job in Showroom at Shop 7 Red Cross Building Kachi Chawni, Jammu

Contact us at: 9419197443, 9419282963

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store

Required

FOR AN REPUTED

INSTITUTE

IN SHASTRI NAGAR

RECEPTIONIST – 1 (F)

ARTS (LECT) – 2 (M/F)

FOR 11TH AND 12TH

CONTACT No. 9906001240

CHALK AND DUSTER PRESCHOOL

Email:- chalkanddustersn@gmail.com

Contact No:- 7006142521/7780855895

Require the following staff for playschool:-

1) Teacher- (Min Grad)

2) Maid

Fresher can also apply

Interested candidates can mail their resume and contact the authorities on phone.

JOB JOB JOB

A Govt registered firm requires 88 Boys/Girls for officce Staff in Jammu and Kashmir UT

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.

Income : 10,000 to 15000 / Per Month

(As per Co. Rules)

So come with Full Bio Data At :

MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE

824 A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu near Bata Showroom

Contact No. 9906029039, 9796256081

Required

Required Teacher for Kindergarten School at Bakshi Nagar.

Minimum Qualification: Graduation

Minimum Experience: 2 Years

Walk-in Interview on 12th March 2022 (Saturday)

Time: 11 am to 1 pm

Contact:

RICH HERITAGE SCHOOL, 9469308900

Job vacancy

Need one computer operator with two or three years experience For AL- AQSA super market

Barmine Road Lane no -7

Near PDP office Sunjwa Jammu

For more details call us

9419189764 / 6005041098

Required PTE/

Ielts Teacher

(Full Time)

Preference: Female Excellent Command on English.

Landmark Immigration

Gandhi Nagar Jammu

(7006866614, 9419219237)

Required

two boys

for billing

Computer knowing

Qualifications-12th

akgold780@gmail.com