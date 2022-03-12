Employment Mar 9, 2022

Job@banking sector
Operation & Sales Profile
In Different Banks.
SALARY : 15K- 30k/M
QUALIFIACTION: GRADUATION MIN.
AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS
LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.
Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
9622637265 7889846668, 8899408151
Vacancy In Manya’s Tutorial
Lecturer Required
1) Biology 2) Physics
3) Chemistry 4) Mathematics
5) Pol. Science 6) History
7) Geography
Contact us at: H.No. 255, Nai Basti,
Opp. Gupta Book Palace B.O. 151, Near Nirankari Bhawan, Sanjay Nagar Chowk.
Ph. 8082988247, 7006425475
WANTED
1) Marketing Executive for our products in J&K
2) Drivers for L.M.V preferably from Bari Brahmana, Sarore & Surrounding area.
3) Office Assistant cum sale man with computer knowledge.
M/s Shiv Om Enterprises
Pls:- Contact: 94191-14241, 9419219219
REQUIRED-MR
(MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE)
MALE – 2 NO.
FEMALE – 2 NO.
Candidate must be Graduate or Above Effective Communication Skills
Having Own Vehicle
Send your resume on following email
Contact: 9419861215, 6005400611, 7780881994
Email: Swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
SHREE NARSING PUBLIC SCHOOL
BADI MADHANI (BIRPUR)
Application are invited for the appointment on the following teachers.
1) TGT’s – BA, B.ed
2) PRT’s – BA, B.ed
3) Nursery Trained Teacher – BA
Experienced and freshers can also apply
Salary will be negotiable
For Contact Dial:
7006538087, 9796244817
Required
Required field boy for sales and marketing and female office assistant having knowledge of computer for office in Sainik Colony.
Contact 9419193252
U-mart
Required
Male/Female and helpers for job in Showroom at Shop 7 Red Cross Building Kachi Chawni, Jammu
Contact us at: 9419197443, 9419282963
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store
Required
FOR AN REPUTED
INSTITUTE
IN SHASTRI NAGAR
RECEPTIONIST – 1 (F)
ARTS (LECT) – 2 (M/F)
FOR 11TH AND 12TH
CONTACT No. 9906001240
CHALK AND DUSTER PRESCHOOL
Email:- chalkanddustersn@gmail.com
Contact No:- 7006142521/7780855895
Require the following staff for playschool:-
1) Teacher- (Min Grad)
2) Maid
Fresher can also apply
Interested candidates can mail their resume and contact the authorities on phone.
JOB JOB JOB
A Govt registered firm requires 88 Boys/Girls for officce Staff in Jammu and Kashmir UT
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.
Income : 10,000 to 15000 / Per Month
(As per Co. Rules)
So come with Full Bio Data At :
MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE
824 A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu near Bata Showroom
Contact No. 9906029039, 9796256081
Required
Required Teacher for Kindergarten School at Bakshi Nagar.
Minimum Qualification: Graduation
Minimum Experience: 2 Years
Walk-in Interview on 12th March 2022 (Saturday)
Time: 11 am to 1 pm
Contact:
RICH HERITAGE SCHOOL, 9469308900
Job vacancy
Need one computer operator with two or three years experience For AL- AQSA super market
Barmine Road Lane no -7
Near PDP office Sunjwa Jammu
For more details call us
9419189764 / 6005041098
Required PTE/
Ielts Teacher
(Full Time)
Preference: Female Excellent Command on English.
Landmark Immigration
Gandhi Nagar Jammu
(7006866614, 9419219237)
Required
two boys
for billing
Computer knowing
Qualifications-12th
akgold780@gmail.com