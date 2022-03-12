Employment Mar 10, 2022

Required

Required a boy for a stationery shop situated at Dabbar Chowk Udhampur,

Salary negotiable

No qualification bar

Resident near Udhampur village

National Book Depot

8899747517

required

Driver at Nanak Nagar, Salary Negotiable.

Contact: 9419186756

Urgently required

Fresher & experience can also apply

1. Office Coordinator. Phramacist.

2. Accountant fresher & experience. Computer Operator

3. Supervisor. Cashier. Helper.

4. hr Management. Incharge. Securty Guard

5. Salesman. Telly Caller. Receptionist.

Interview 2 days

6006796637

u-mart

Required

Male/Female and helpers for job in Showroom at Shop 7 Red Cross Building Kachi Chawni, Jammu

Contact us at: 9419197443, 9419282963

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store

CHALK AND DUSTER PRESCHOOL

Email:- chalkanddustersn@gmail.com

Contact No:- 7006142521/7780855895

Require the following staff for playschool:-

1) Teacher- (Min Grad)

2) Maid

Fresher can also apply

Interested candidates can mail their resume and contact the authorities on phone.

REQUIRED-MR

(MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE)

MALE – 2 NO.

FEMALE – 2 NO.

Candidate must be Graduate or Above Effective Communication Skills

Having Own Vehicle

Send your resume on following email

Contact: 9419861215, 6005400611, 7780881994

Email: Swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar, Near Khalsa College, Jammu.

Ph: 9419296974

Staff Required

1. P.G.T with B.Ed for Class 11th / 12th 1 Post

Sub. English

2. P.G.T’s with B.Ed for Class 8th to 10th 3 Posts

Sub: English / Science / Math

3. T.G.T’s with B.Ed for Class 4th to 7th 3 Posts

Sub: All Subjects / Computer

Candidates with Min. 2 Year’s Experience can

submit their credientials in the school office b/w 10.00 am to 01.00 pm on (or) before 10/03/22

job

Required full time Baby Care Taker in Gandhi Nagar

Ph. 9797558307

“Staff requirement’’

1). Billing Operator

(MALE) = Rs 9,000

2). Godown Boy = Rs 7,500

For Depot (Area Channi Ramma)

Own vehicle is compulsory for billing operator.

Working Hours – 10 AM to 6 PM

Call at Mb. 7889772774

Sgsd international school domana

requires

Physical Education Teacher : B.P.Ed/M.P.Ed

Librarian : B. Lib

Lab Assistant “+2 with Science

Receptionist : Female (Fluency in English)

Email (principalsgsdschooljmu@gmail.com)

Apply soon, with detailed resume and photograph.

Last date to Apply : 20-03-2022

Mob No. 9041299939, 9596660061

Muni kamal

public high school

Gangyal, Jammu

Requirement of teaching staff

1.Math teacher MSc/ B.Sc with B.Ed- 2

2. Science Teacher M.Sc/B.Sc with B.Ed-2

3. Social Science Teacher MA with B.Ed-2

4. General line Teachers B.A/ B.Sc with B.Ed- 4

5. Nursary Trained Teacher- 2

Submit your resume in School office before 13-03-2022

Salary negotiable

Contact : 9419131078, 9018984147

Openings@2022

1.Senior Backend Associate/ Admin (female)

MBA /PG Having relevant Exp. of 5 to 10yrs of same

Salary: 20k to 30k +

2.Tele Callers for International BPO’S

Pref. Experience candidates

Salary : 12k to 20k +incentives

Both are Work from Home only.

No Registration Fees!

Dreammakerz 8713000033

Pharmacists

Require unemployed/Retired registered Doctor/Pharmacists who are eligible to get Drug licence.

No of Post – 04

Area of working as Pharmacist Jammu, Samba, Vijaypur, & Bishnah

Salary 12000 to 20000 Per Month

Contact : 9419153854

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Office Assistant

Computer Operator

(Female)

Colombia Tour & Travels

Contact No: 9419126411, 7006837679, 9469502144

REQUIRED DRIVER

A Driver required for automatic car near Ware House or Channi Himmat.

Contact No.: 7051513344

Required

Office Boy (Peon) required in Finance Company at Kachi Chawni Jammu.

Timing: 9.30 AM to 5.30 PM

Salary: 7000/-

Contact Number: 9419130853

Required doctors

(Full time , part time )

MBBS , BAMS,

specialist

Channi Himmat sec 2

Call -7006077022

Required

Accountant with proficiency in Busy Software for a spare parts shop in Transport Nagar, Narwal. Prior experience is a must. Salary negotiable.

Contact: 7006208548

Required councillor

For education consultancy

Qualification- Graduate

Aspire Green Belt Park Gandhi Nagar

Call-7006077022, 7006822051