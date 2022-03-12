Employment Mar 10, 2022

Required
Required a boy for a stationery shop situated at Dabbar Chowk Udhampur,
Salary negotiable
No qualification bar
Resident near Udhampur village
National Book Depot
8899747517
required
Driver at Nanak Nagar, Salary Negotiable.
Contact: 9419186756
Urgently required
Fresher & experience can also apply
1. Office Coordinator. Phramacist.
2. Accountant fresher & experience. Computer Operator
3. Supervisor. Cashier. Helper.
4. hr Management. Incharge. Securty Guard
5. Salesman. Telly Caller. Receptionist.
Interview 2 days
6006796637
u-mart
Required
Male/Female and helpers for job in Showroom at Shop 7 Red Cross Building Kachi Chawni, Jammu
Contact us at: 9419197443, 9419282963
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store
CHALK AND DUSTER PRESCHOOL
Email:- chalkanddustersn@gmail.com
Contact No:- 7006142521/7780855895
Require the following staff for playschool:-
1) Teacher- (Min Grad)
2) Maid
Fresher can also apply
Interested candidates can mail their resume and contact the authorities on phone.
REQUIRED-MR
(MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE)
MALE – 2 NO.
FEMALE – 2 NO.
Candidate must be Graduate or Above Effective Communication Skills
Having Own Vehicle
Send your resume on following email
Contact: 9419861215, 6005400611, 7780881994
Email: Swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar, Near Khalsa College, Jammu.
Ph: 9419296974
Staff Required
1. P.G.T with B.Ed for Class 11th / 12th 1 Post
Sub. English
2. P.G.T’s with B.Ed for Class 8th to 10th 3 Posts
Sub: English / Science / Math
3. T.G.T’s with B.Ed for Class 4th to 7th 3 Posts
Sub: All Subjects / Computer
Candidates with Min. 2 Year’s Experience can
submit their credientials in the school office b/w 10.00 am to 01.00 pm on (or) before 10/03/22
job
Required full time Baby Care Taker in Gandhi Nagar
Ph. 9797558307
“Staff requirement’’
1). Billing Operator
(MALE) = Rs 9,000
2). Godown Boy = Rs 7,500
For Depot (Area Channi Ramma)
Own vehicle is compulsory for billing operator.
Working Hours – 10 AM to 6 PM
Call at Mb. 7889772774
Sgsd international school domana
requires
Physical Education Teacher : B.P.Ed/M.P.Ed
Librarian : B. Lib
Lab Assistant “+2 with Science
Receptionist : Female (Fluency in English)
Email (principalsgsdschooljmu@gmail.com)
Apply soon, with detailed resume and photograph.
Last date to Apply : 20-03-2022
Mob No. 9041299939, 9596660061
Muni kamal
public high school
Gangyal, Jammu
Requirement of teaching staff
1.Math teacher MSc/ B.Sc with B.Ed- 2
2. Science Teacher M.Sc/B.Sc with B.Ed-2
3. Social Science Teacher MA with B.Ed-2
4. General line Teachers B.A/ B.Sc with B.Ed- 4
5. Nursary Trained Teacher- 2
Submit your resume in School office before 13-03-2022
Salary negotiable
Contact : 9419131078, 9018984147
Openings@2022
1.Senior Backend Associate/ Admin (female)
MBA /PG Having relevant Exp. of 5 to 10yrs of same
Salary: 20k to 30k +
2.Tele Callers for International BPO’S
Pref. Experience candidates
Salary : 12k to 20k +incentives
Both are Work from Home only.
No Registration Fees!
Dreammakerz 8713000033
Pharmacists
Require unemployed/Retired registered Doctor/Pharmacists who are eligible to get Drug licence.
No of Post – 04
Area of working as Pharmacist Jammu, Samba, Vijaypur, & Bishnah
Salary 12000 to 20000 Per Month
Contact : 9419153854
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Office Assistant
Computer Operator
(Female)
Colombia Tour & Travels
Contact No: 9419126411, 7006837679, 9469502144
REQUIRED DRIVER
A Driver required for automatic car near Ware House or Channi Himmat.
Contact No.: 7051513344
Required
Office Boy (Peon) required in Finance Company at Kachi Chawni Jammu.
Timing: 9.30 AM to 5.30 PM
Salary: 7000/-
Contact Number: 9419130853
Required doctors
(Full time , part time )
MBBS , BAMS,
specialist
Channi Himmat sec 2
Call -7006077022
Required
Accountant with proficiency in Busy Software for a spare parts shop in Transport Nagar, Narwal. Prior experience is a must. Salary negotiable.
Contact: 7006208548
Required councillor
For education consultancy
Qualification- Graduate
Aspire Green Belt Park Gandhi Nagar
Call-7006077022, 7006822051