Employment Mar 11, 2022

URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Receptionist – 1 No 8000
2. Sales Man – 5 Nos. – 8000
3. Sales Girls – 5 Nos. – 6000
4. Computer Operator – 1 No. – 7000
Interviews on Friday 11-3-22
Timing 3 PM onwards
Rehari Chungi
9419106045
Vacancy
Accountant required for a firm dealing in Govt. supplies at its office at Bahu Plaza 212, 2nd Floor, North block above Subway restaurant.
Phone no.
9419182804, 9149463015.
Required fo;lowing staff
Site Engineer: Diploma or B.Tech in Civil – Fresher/ Exp both.
Production/ Maintenance Engineer: Diploma/ B.Tech in Electrical/ Electronics or Mechanical, Fresher/ Exp both.
Counsellor/ Trainer – Graduate/ PG or MBA with good communication skills, Fresher/ Exp both. Salary: 10 to 20 K.
9419202814
SHREEKRISHANBALA@GMAIL.COM
BACK SIDE OF 47 D/C, GANDHI NAGAR
JOB JOB JOB
A Govt registered firm requires 88 Boys/Girls for officce Staff in Jammu and Kashmir UT
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.
Income : 10,000 to 15000 / Per Month
(As per Co. Rules)
So come with Full Bio Data At :
MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE
824 A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu near Bata Showroom
Contact No. 9906029039, 9796256081
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store
Job in
Jammu
1) Safai Karamchari/ cleaning staff
2) House Maid
Call 8492911156
REQUIRED
TELECALLER
(FEMALE)
Interested Candidates may
WhatsApp their Resume/CV
@
9055580001
Required
* Sales Receptionist
* Sales Manager
* Certified Trainer
at Lion Fitness Gym & SPA
near Sai Baba Mandir,
Sector-A, Tirth Nagar, Jammu and Kashmir 180002
Mobile No. 9682302669
Required
Driver
For Full Day
Location – Shastri Nagar
Age: 35 – 50 years
8899700777