Employment Mar 11, 2022

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Receptionist – 1 No 8000

2. Sales Man – 5 Nos. – 8000

3. Sales Girls – 5 Nos. – 6000

4. Computer Operator – 1 No. – 7000

Interviews on Friday 11-3-22

Timing 3 PM onwards

Rehari Chungi

9419106045

Vacancy

Accountant required for a firm dealing in Govt. supplies at its office at Bahu Plaza 212, 2nd Floor, North block above Subway restaurant.

Phone no.

9419182804, 9149463015.

Required fo;lowing staff

Site Engineer: Diploma or B.Tech in Civil – Fresher/ Exp both.

Production/ Maintenance Engineer: Diploma/ B.Tech in Electrical/ Electronics or Mechanical, Fresher/ Exp both.

Counsellor/ Trainer – Graduate/ PG or MBA with good communication skills, Fresher/ Exp both. Salary: 10 to 20 K.

9419202814

SHREEKRISHANBALA@GMAIL.COM

BACK SIDE OF 47 D/C, GANDHI NAGAR

JOB JOB JOB

A Govt registered firm requires 88 Boys/Girls for officce Staff in Jammu and Kashmir UT

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.

Income : 10,000 to 15000 / Per Month

(As per Co. Rules)

So come with Full Bio Data At :

MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE

824 A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu near Bata Showroom

Contact No. 9906029039, 9796256081

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store

Job in

Jammu

1) Safai Karamchari/ cleaning staff

2) House Maid

Call 8492911156

REQUIRED

TELECALLER

(FEMALE)

Interested Candidates may

WhatsApp their Resume/CV

@

9055580001

Required

* Sales Receptionist

* Sales Manager

* Certified Trainer

at Lion Fitness Gym & SPA

near Sai Baba Mandir,

Sector-A, Tirth Nagar, Jammu and Kashmir 180002

Mobile No. 9682302669

Required

Driver

For Full Day

Location – Shastri Nagar

Age: 35 – 50 years

8899700777