Employment Mar 12, 2022

REQUIRED

Wanted Male Office Assistant (01) having good computer knowledge and Male (03) (Freshers also apply) for AC repair work. Salary will be negotiable.

Interested candidates can call us at 9419181577, 7006202522

Office Location: Raghunath Bazar, Jammu

Required

Computer Operator

in Jammu City

MALE/ FEMALE

One for printing and designing. Knowledge of CorelDraw and Photoshop is must.

Another vacancy in a already running cyber cafe. (Basic knowledge of the

system and online forms)

Salary negotiable.

Contact : 9906382630, 9419186215

REQUIRED

Accountant (B.Com)

Store Keeper, Helper, Packing Boy & Delivery Boy

Near Airport, Jammu

Phone No: 7889491876, 9906082213

Alpha IT Systems, Jammu

Hiring Developers

1. React JS & Node.js

2. PHP

3. Java

Experience Range: 2-7 Years

Interested candidates to share CVs at:

careers@alphaitsystems.com

ACCOUNTANT REQUIRED

LOCATION: RA ENFIELD

BATTAL BALLIAN-UDHAMPUR

QUALIFICATION: B.COM

Good command over accounting, GST/E-invoice & TALLY, MS-Excel etc

Salary- Negotiable

9055505002,7006974606

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store

Required

Sales Executive Position Available at Make My Trip Jammu Branch.

2 years’ experience in Travel Industry is must.

Salary + Incentive as per experience.

Please email your resume jammu@makemytrip.in

Urgently required for industry

Store Executive : 1 to 5 years of Exp in Store

Dispatch Executive : 1 to 5 years of Exp in Dispatch

Accounts Executive : 1 to 5 years of Exp. in Accounts

Supervisor, 12th/Graduate/Post-Graduate

Fresher/Exp. Both

Maintenance Executive : 1 to 5 years of Exp.

QA/QC- 1 to 5 years of Exp in QA/QC

Computer Operator : 1 to 5 years of Exp.

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gamail.com

Required

Experienced Home Tutor required for CBSE, Class 10th Student residing at Ext 1, Trikuta Nagar.

Only experienced tutor to contact us on 9419282937

Staff Required

Teaching Staff is required for newly open school as under:-

1. Teacher

Qualification : Graduation

Preference shall be given to B.Ed send your Biodata on Whatsapp No. Immediately.

94191-53701, 7006597161

Chenab Public School, Kot-Sanasar Distt. Ramban

REQUIRED

Hiring staff for Dr. Lal Path Labs for its locations at Mubarak Mandi & Subash Nagar, Jammu

* FMPHW

* GNM

* Lab Technicians

Contact : 7006427351

for interview