Employment Mar 12, 2022

REQUIRED
Wanted Male Office Assistant (01) having good computer knowledge and Male (03) (Freshers also apply) for AC repair work. Salary will be negotiable.
Interested candidates can call us at 9419181577, 7006202522
Office Location: Raghunath Bazar, Jammu
Required
Computer Operator
in Jammu City
MALE/ FEMALE
One for printing and designing. Knowledge of CorelDraw and Photoshop is must.
Another vacancy in a already running cyber cafe. (Basic knowledge of the
system and online forms)
Salary negotiable.
Contact : 9906382630, 9419186215
REQUIRED
Accountant (B.Com)
Store Keeper, Helper, Packing Boy & Delivery Boy
Near Airport, Jammu
Phone No: 7889491876, 9906082213
Alpha IT Systems, Jammu
Hiring Developers
1. React JS & Node.js
2. PHP
3. Java
Experience Range: 2-7 Years
Interested candidates to share CVs at:
careers@alphaitsystems.com
ACCOUNTANT REQUIRED
LOCATION: RA ENFIELD
BATTAL BALLIAN-UDHAMPUR
QUALIFICATION: B.COM
Good command over accounting, GST/E-invoice & TALLY, MS-Excel etc
Salary- Negotiable
9055505002,7006974606
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store
Required
Sales Executive Position Available at Make My Trip Jammu Branch.
2 years’ experience in Travel Industry is must.
Salary + Incentive as per experience.
Please email your resume jammu@makemytrip.in
Urgently required for industry
Store Executive : 1 to 5 years of Exp in Store
Dispatch Executive : 1 to 5 years of Exp in Dispatch
Accounts Executive : 1 to 5 years of Exp. in Accounts
Supervisor, 12th/Graduate/Post-Graduate
Fresher/Exp. Both
Maintenance Executive : 1 to 5 years of Exp.
QA/QC- 1 to 5 years of Exp in QA/QC
Computer Operator : 1 to 5 years of Exp.
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gamail.com
Required
Experienced Home Tutor required for CBSE, Class 10th Student residing at Ext 1, Trikuta Nagar.
Only experienced tutor to contact us on 9419282937
Staff Required
Teaching Staff is required for newly open school as under:-
1. Teacher
Qualification : Graduation
Preference shall be given to B.Ed send your Biodata on Whatsapp No. Immediately.
94191-53701, 7006597161
Chenab Public School, Kot-Sanasar Distt. Ramban
REQUIRED
Hiring staff for Dr. Lal Path Labs for its locations at Mubarak Mandi & Subash Nagar, Jammu
* FMPHW
* GNM
* Lab Technicians
Contact : 7006427351
for interview